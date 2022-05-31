Former Uxbridge town accountant sentenced to 3 years in jail for stealing from four towns

Cole stole a total of $931,149, including $855,474 from Uxbridge, $47,600 from Millville, $24,597 from Monterey, and $3,478 from Wenham, according to the statement.

Justin Cole, 40, of Uxbridge pleaded guilty May 25 to six counts of larceny over $1,200, five counts of making false claims, four counts of securing an unwarranted privilege, and one count of unlawful financial interest of a municipal employee, according to a statement from Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.

Uxbridge’s former town accountant was sentenced to three years in jail after he pleaded guilty in Worcester Superior Court last week to the theft of more than $930,000 from Uxbridge, Millville, Monterey, and Wenham, officials said Tuesday.

After Cole’s plea was entered, Judge Daniel Wrenn pronounced Cole “a common and notorious thief” and sentenced him to three years and one month in the Worcester County House of Correction, to be followed by three years’ probation and the condition that he perform no financial services for any person or entity, according to the statement.

“This defendant abused his position of trust to steal taxpayer dollars from Massachusetts towns for his own benefit,” Healey said in the statement. “We are pleased to deliver justice on behalf of these towns, and to hold this defendant accountable.”

Cole’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

While working as Uxbridge’s town accountant from 2012 to 2017, Cole stole town funds by filing and approving false invoices and related paperwork, leading the town to pay for services it never received, prosecutors said.

At the time, Cole also served as principal of Bay State Municipal Accounting Group and fraudulently led Uxbridge to pay rent owned by the firm to its landlord and to buy equipment and software for the company’s use, according to the statement.

After he left the Uxbridge job in July 2017, Cole continued using the accounting firm to defraud municipalities including Millville, Monterey, and Wenham by submitting fraudulent bills and misleading officials about municipal loan applications, the attorney general’s office said.

The case was referred to Healey’s office by the office of state Inspector General Glenn A. Cunha.

“Towns across Massachusetts hired Justin Cole to manage and safeguard their finances,” Cunha said in the statement. “Instead, he used his position to embezzle from them.”

