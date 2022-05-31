Four teens charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct after confrontation with police

Four teenagers have been summonsed to appear in juvenile court on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing after officers responded late Sunday night to a report of guns at a large party in Roxbury and found themselves in a confrontation with teens, Boston police said.
Officers responded to a call at 10:55 p.m. about the gathering near 3 Intervale St., where witnesses had seen other people brandishing guns, Boston police said in a statement Tuesday.
When officers arrived, about 50 to 80 people were present, and several became verbally combative when police tried to address the group, with some later throwing items at officers when they tried to investigate the group for weapons, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Officers spent more than 20 minutes telling the crowd to disperse. While some people left, several others refused to go and continued to be confrontational with police, according to the statement.
Police apprehended four teens, took them to the Roxbury district station, and then released them to their parents or guardians with summonses to appear in Suffolk County Juvenile Court – Dorchester, police said.
The teens, whose identities were not released because of their ages, included a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old boy who were all charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, according to the statement. Another 15-year-old boy was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing, and assault and battery on a police officer, police said.
The incident comes amid a recent wave of violent confrontations involving teenagers and children that led Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to announce last week that the city is adding 1,000 positions to its youth summer jobs program and launching other initiatives aimed at preventing violence.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.