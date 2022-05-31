Four teens charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct after confrontation with police

Four teenagers have been summonsed to appear in juvenile court on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing after officers responded late Sunday night to a report of guns at a large party in Roxbury and found themselves in a confrontation with teens, Boston police said.

Officers responded to a call at 10:55 p.m. about the gathering near 3 Intervale St., where witnesses had seen other people brandishing guns, Boston police said in a statement Tuesday.

When officers arrived, about 50 to 80 people were present, and several became verbally combative when police tried to address the group, with some later throwing items at officers when they tried to investigate the group for weapons, according to the statement.