Hyannis man who allegedly threatened school shooting due in court

Justin C. Moreira is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Barnstable District Court on a felony charge of threatening a school, a charge that carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

BARNSTABLE — A Hyannis man allegedly threatened to commit a school shooting on social media because he “wanted to scare people,” but later said he tried to delete the Facebook posting when he concluded he had made a mistake, according to police.

Moreira, 29, did not specify a target in the Facebook post, which was reported by a person he apparently had started following, according to a Barnstable police report filed in court.

“I hate you all so much. If you see me on the news for a school shooting 57 students and teachers Injured, or one pops up and never becomes solved, don’t be surprised,” Moreira allegedly wrote, a posting he punctuated with a smiling emoji face, police said.

Moreira was arrested at his parents’ home on Saint Francis Circle in Hyannis Saturday and has remained in custody until Tuesday’s court appearance. He allegedly asked police as they took him into custody, “Is this about my post about shooting up a school?”

According to police, Moreira told them he wrote the Facebook post because “he was angry. He also said he tried to delete it. He advised that it was just to scare people but it was a mistake. He said he had no intentions of shooting anyone at a school.”

While taking Moreira into custody, police allegedly discovered a silencer for a handgun and also charged him with illegal possession of a silencer, a second felony for which he will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Moreira is currently on federal probation following his conviction in US District Court in Boston for illegal possession of a silencer and a Walther PPK pistol he purchased from a US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives undercover agent in 2015.

Moreira violated his probation and on Sept. 17, 2021 he was ordered to serve an additional 15 months in the custody of the US Bureau of Prisons — which is where members of US Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office said they believed he still was until they learned of his new arrest.

“We opposed his release throughout the [court] process, and we were unaware of his release by the Bureau of Prisons,” Christina Sterling, spokeswoman for Rollins’ office, wrote in an e-mail Monday.

According to the US Bureau of Prisons, Moreira was released on Jan. 27. In an e-mail, an agency spokeswoman wrote he was released due to good conduct time, but declined to provide any more details about his release, citing bureau regulations.

Moreira has multiple criminal cases in both Barnstable and Plymouth courts involving alleged drug use and driving infractions, according to court records.

