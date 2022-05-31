Ipswich health board considers syringe service program

The Ipswich Board of Health at its Monday, June 6 meeting will continue public discussions about the possibility of bringing a syringe service program to town.

Interested community members are invited to attend the session, set for 5:30 p.m. in Town Hall Room C.

The board began discussing the potential syringe service program on May 9, when Susan Gould Coviello, executive director of the Gloucester-based North Shore Health Project, met with the panel to suggest the idea. Since 2016, the Project has provided such a service for Gloucester.