Jury hears closing arguments in fatal kidnapping trial

He urged jurors to find Coleman, 36, of Providence, guilty of a single charge of kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Jurors deliberated for about four hours after closing arguments and will resume on Wednesday.

Evidence presented during Louis D. Coleman III’s kidnapping trial in Boston federal court showed that “he did not share with Jassy what his real interest was early that morning: to have sex,” Assistant US Attorney Robert Richardson told jurors. “She was tricked into going with him and getting into the car. That was not valid consent.”

A Rhode Island engineer lured Jassy Correia into his car by promising her a ride home from a Boston nightclub in 2019 before he sexually assaulted and choked her to death, a federal prosecutor told jurors during his closing argument Tuesday.

Richardson argued that Coleman killed Correia during a violent attack inside his car on Feb. 24, 2019, and showed “consciousness of guilt” by keeping her body in his apartment for days as he researched how to cover up his crime and plotted to dispose of her body. Four days after Correia disappeared, a massive search ended when police pulled Coleman over on Interstate 95 in Delaware and found her body stuffed in a suitcase in the trunk of his car.

An autopsy showed she died of strangulation and sustained blunt force trauma. Coleman’s DNA was found in her vagina, rectum, and under her fingernails, according to testimony.

Coleman is not charged with murder and prosecutors must prove only that he kidnapped her, resulting in her death, and traveled across state lines.

Coleman’s lawyer, Jane Peachy, said that Correia willingly got into Coleman’s car and “this theory that he tricked or lured her into going with him is pure imagination.”

She asserted that Correia, who was celebrating her upcoming 23rd birthday with friends at Venu in Boston’s Theater District, became aggressive after mixing alcohol and cocaine and suddenly attacked Coleman, biting him in the face, after engaging in consensual sex.

Coleman “panicked” after Correia was killed and “handled it about as bad as you can,” she said. “That’s because he had no idea that anything like this would happen to him in his life,” she said.

“Part of the reason he didn’t think he could go to the police is he’s a Black man in America who had already been beaten once by police in San Diego,” said Peachy, citing an incident several years earlier in which Coleman was knocked to the ground by an officer after he was arrested for urinating in public.

Coleman, who holds a master’s degree in experimental physics, was working as an engineer at Raytheon at the time of Correia’s alleged kidnapping. He went to Venu alone and didn’t know Correia beforehand but was talking to one of her friends, according to testimony.

Correia, who was born in Cape Verde and immigrated to the United States with her father when she was 3, grew up in Dorchester and was a hostess at Del Frisco’s restaurant in Boston. She and her 2-year-old daughter, Gabriela, had been staying at a shelter in Lynn, but she left the child with her grandmother before meeting friends to celebrate her birthday. Correia had made arrangements to stay at a friend’s house in Dorchester and pick up her daughter the next day, according to testimony.

Jurors were shown video footage of Correia, who appeared intoxicated and distraught after she climbed into the passenger seat of an Uber that wasn’t hers, was pushed out by the driver, and fell to the ground. She wasn’t wearing a winter coat and had taken off her new high heels when Coleman stepped forward and took her hand.

He led her to his car, giving her a piggyback ride, a move Coleman’s lawyer said indicated Correia left willingly with him.

“His life was pretty normal before he met Jassy Correia,” Peachy told jurors, saying that something sudden and unexpected happened when Correia became volatile. “He offered to help her and it turned into the worst night of his life.”

But Richardson told jurors that Correia sustained extensive injuries to her neck and body. At 119 pounds, she was easily overpowered by Coleman, who weighed 209 pounds. There were two cracks in the windshield on the passenger side.

He said the attack likely occurred just after 2:30 a.m., minutes after Correia got into the car, when Coleman pulled over and parked on Tremont Street in Boston for 12 minutes. Two hours later, video footage shows Coleman dragging her limp, partially naked body onto the elevator at his building and into his sixth-floor apartment.

“It may be that this turned out to be the worst night of his life,” Richardson said. “It turned out to be Jassy’s last night.”

Coleman told the judge Tuesday that he had decided not to testify. Peachy urged jurors to consider Correia’s mental health, citing evidence that she was bipolar, had received treatment at a psychiatric facility, and had a history of drug use.

“People might think we are victim blaming by bringing these things up, but it’s not our intention,” Peachy said. The purpose was “to get at the truth” of whether Coleman kidnapped Correia.

“You might want to hold Louis accountable for some of the things he did,” Peachy said. “But we are not determining this case just on the fact that he killed her and what he did afterward . . . you do not have to forgive Mr. Coleman for what he did afterwards, but you must look at what he is charged with in this case.”





