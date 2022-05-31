Jury selection starts in trial of Conn. lawmaker accused of fraud

Jury selection began Tuesday for the trial of a Connecticut state senator and his 2018 campaign treasurer on federal fraud charges alleging they lied in efforts to obtain nearly $180,000 in public funds for his election bid.

Bridgeport Democratic Senator Dennis Bradley and Jessica Martinez, his 2018 campaign treasurer, began picking jurors in US District Court in Bridgeport, where their trial could begin as soon as Wednesday. Both deny the allegations and have pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors allege Bradley and Martinez improperly received about $84,000 from the Connecticut Citizens' Election Program for the 2018 Democratic primary for the Senate seat, then improperly sought to obtain another $95,700 for the general election that year.