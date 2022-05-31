A look at the plan to help Rhode Island win even more federal 💰💸

Governor Dan McKee is set to announce the new program during a 10 a.m. press conference at the South Quay Development Area in East Providence. The partnership is expected to provide $500,000 to fund Compete RI.

The Partnership for Rhode Island, a little-known nonprofit comprised of executives whose companies pay $100,000 a year for a seat on the board, is set to launch Compete RI to assist municipalities, state agencies, and other nonprofits with grant writing and the application process to compete for federal funding from the $700 billion infrastructure law approved late last year.

With billions of dollars flying around thanks to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a group of Rhode Island’s top CEOs is working to make sure the state gets its fair share.

Federal grant writing isn’t the splashiest topic, but it’s the best way for municipalities to bring in loads of new money without raising your property taxes. But not every city and town or state agency has experienced staffers who know how to navigate the process, and millions of dollars can be left on the table because applications aren’t completed or organizations don’t even realize that they’re eligible for the funding (kind of like college scholarship money).

The team at Compete RI is going to meeting with government agency heads and nonprofit leaders to provide whatever assistance they can, from helping with grant writing to reviewing the applications to ensuring that the applications are of high quality.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden called on federal agencies to set transparent guidelines for accessing the federal funding, and said he wants to see technical assistance provided to all communities to help them compete for the money.

So how money is available? The state is guaranteed to see around $2.7 billion, but there’s an additional $700 million in competitive grants from the law that the state is eligible to win.

The partnership has already scored an early win. It spent $250,000 on staffing and planning to help the University of Rhode Island secure a blue economy grant.

