Major fire at Suffolk Downs heavily damages historic grandstand

The search for the cause of the massive fire at Suffolk Downs grandstand in East Boston is underway Tuesday, hours after Boston firefighters used thousands of feet of hose, a drone and six alarms to put it out.
The fire in the grandstand was first discovered around 10 p.m. Monday and steadily grew in intensity, leading Boston Fire Commission John Dempsey to take command around midnight when a sixth alarm was ordered.
Commissioner Dempsey now in charge of the fire a 6th alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/9trul2NfgS— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022
Firefighters were hampered by the lack of fire hydrants in the area and used thousands of feet of hose to attack the flames that eventually burned through the roof, the department wrote on its its official Twitter account.
Advertisement
Heavy fire knocked down companies are starting to make up the thousands of feet of line used to extinguish the fire.— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022
Detail companies will remain to check on any hot spots. pic.twitter.com/LKoD5FAx5v
The grandstand is used for simulcasting races around the country. The entire 161 acre property is undergoing a massive redevelopment.
Property owners HYM Investments celebrated a groundbreaking on the portion of Suffolk Downs that is in Revere last week, the Globe reported.
Built in 1935, Suffolk Downs was a storied thoroughbred race track. It ran its last live races in 2019. The facility has remained open for simulcasting year round.
While construction is under way, the track has remained open to the public daily from dawn until dusk.
During the hours-long fire Monday night, the department used its drone to help navigate the flames.
They have deployed the Departments Drone, these are pictures showing the fire and the thermal imaging of the fire from above. pic.twitter.com/rSOpJOklZw— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Companies are working at the 4th alarm at Suffolk Downs. Fire in the roof area, heavy smoke condition throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/glXhtiq1Lv— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.