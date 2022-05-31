Major fire at Suffolk Downs heavily damages historic grandstand

The fire in the grandstand was first discovered around 10 p.m. Monday and steadily grew in intensity, leading Boston Fire Commission John Dempsey to take command around midnight when a sixth alarm was ordered.

The search for the cause of the massive fire at Suffolk Downs grandstand in East Boston is underway Tuesday, hours after Boston firefighters used thousands of feet of hose, a drone and six alarms to put it out.

Firefighters were hampered by the lack of fire hydrants in the area and used thousands of feet of hose to attack the flames that eventually burned through the roof, the department wrote on its its official Twitter account.

Advertisement

The grandstand is used for simulcasting races around the country. The entire 161 acre property is undergoing a massive redevelopment.

Property owners HYM Investments celebrated a groundbreaking on the portion of Suffolk Downs that is in Revere last week, the Globe reported.

Built in 1935, Suffolk Downs was a storied thoroughbred race track. It ran its last live races in 2019. The facility has remained open for simulcasting year round.

While construction is under way, the track has remained open to the public daily from dawn until dusk.

During the hours-long fire Monday night, the department used its drone to help navigate the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.