Man dies after ‘suspected drowning’ at hotel pool in Falmouth, officials say

A man died after being removed from a hotel pool in Falmouth on Monday night, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said.

An employee of the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge called Falmouth police at around 6:25 p.m. about “a suspected drowning,” said Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail.

“Upon arrival police observed a male subject being removed from the pool,” officials said.