Man dies after ‘suspected drowning’ at hotel pool in Falmouth, officials say

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 31, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man died after being removed from a hotel pool in Falmouth on Monday night, the Cape and Islands district attorney’s office said.

An employee of the Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge called Falmouth police at around 6:25 p.m. about “a suspected drowning,” said Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, in an e-mail.

“Upon arrival police observed a male subject being removed from the pool,” officials said.

Falmouth fire assisted and began CPR, Miltimore said. The man was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he died, officials said.

The Falmouth Heights Motor Lodge is a hotel located at 164 Falmouth Heights Rd., according to its website. The hotel declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation by Falmouth police, State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, and the office of the chief medical examiner, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

