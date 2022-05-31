Newton Community Pride announces artists for public art initiative

Newton Community Pride has announced the artists who will help create public art exhibits that will be on display throughout the summer and early fall across the city.

The art initiative, dubbed “Sit & Let Your Spirit Soar,” will decorate pews donated by Newtonville’s Boston Chinese Evangelical Church while undergoing a renovation, the statement said. The pews will be converted into temporary public art installations.

The organization selected 17 artists, including one student from each of the city’s high schools, to decorate the pews. They will be on display from June through October 2022, the statement said.