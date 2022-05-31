Newton Community Pride announces artists for public art initiative

Newton Community Pride has announced the artists who will help create public art exhibits that will be on display throughout the summer and early fall across the city.
The art initiative, dubbed “Sit & Let Your Spirit Soar,” will decorate pews donated by Newtonville’s Boston Chinese Evangelical Church while undergoing a renovation, the statement said. The pews will be converted into temporary public art installations.
The organization selected 17 artists, including one student from each of the city’s high schools, to decorate the pews. They will be on display from June through October 2022, the statement said.
The winning artists are: Nina Bellucci, Lauren Comando, Scott Debus, Howie Green, Michael Grimaldi, Kate Holloway, Leah Kolidas, Margarita Krylova, Faith Lyons, Amy Norrod, Adam Proia, Tova Speter, Sarah Tompkins, Ngoc-Tran Vu, Harun Zankel, Newton South student Sage Widder and Newton North student Angela Zou
The decorated pews will be located at City Hall, the Newton Free Library, near the Auburndale Starbucks, Chestnut Hill Square, Coletti-Magni Park, Farlow Park, Newton Centre Green, Newton Highlands, at Newtonville’s Trio and the New Art Center, The Street, the Upper Falls Greenway, the Waban Library, and West Newton Square.
Newton Community Pride is a local nonprofit that supports arts and culture programming, supporting beautification projects, and promoting volunteerism, according to the organization.
The art program is supported by Village Bank, the city of Newton, Newton Community Pride, and the Newton Cultural Council.
“We hope that this initiative will raise people’s spirits after the challenges of the last two years,” said Meryl Kessler, the chairwoman of Sit & Let Your Spirit Soar and board member of Newton Community Pride.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.