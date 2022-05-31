Newton Highlands Village Day and 5K race planned for June 12

Activities begin at 10 a.m. with the 5K Family Road Race that starts at the Hyde Community Center at 90 Lincoln St., followed by the Village Day festival, which is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The all-ages festival is produced by the Newton Highlands Neighborhood Area Council and staffed by volunteers, according to organizers.

The Newton Highlands Village Day and 5K road race will return Sunday, June 12, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, organizers said in a statement.

“Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, all kid activities are FREE! That includes bounce houses, caricatures, and face painting! Plus, enjoy delicious food, enjoy two stages of live music, amazing magicians, and much more,” organizers said on the event’s website, highlandsvillageday.org.

Registration for the road race costs $30 for adults, and $15 for people age 18 and younger, organizers said. Onsite registration will start in front of the Hyde Community Center at 8 .m. on June 12. People can also register online through the website highlandsvillageday.org.

Volunteers who want to help out during the race or festival can sign up through the event’s website.

Festival activities, including musical performances, food, and face painting, will be held along the stretch of Lincoln Street between Walnut and Bowdoin streets, organizers said. Local restaurants that are participating in this year’s festival include The Grape Leaf, O’Hara’s Food & Spirits, Otake Sushi Bistro, Lincoln Kitchen, and Anna’s Taqueria.

A map of music stages, food street booths, food trucks, vendors, and participating shops can also be found at the event’s website.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.