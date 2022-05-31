Nine arrested, 10 guns recovered in Boston within 90 minutes Monday

The first incident took place at about 4:30 p.m., when two suspects, which Boston police identified as Donta Lewis, 28, of Boston, and Lamont Jacobs-Barrows, 21, of Walpole, were arrested after an investigation in the area of 540 Adams St. in Dorchester, police said.

Arrests in both incidents were the result of two separate Boston police Youth Violence Strike Force investigations, Boston police said in a statement late Monday night.

Boston police arrested nine people and recovered 10 guns within 90 minutes Monday in two separate incidents in Dorchester and Mattapan, one of which led to an alleged assaults on police, officials said.

The pair allegedly sprinted away on foot immediately after officers approached to speak with them, police said, and they were later arrested.

Officers recovered three firearms: one that was allegedly discarded by Lewis and two that were allegedly discarded by Jacob-Barrows as they were fleeing, police said.

They are facing firearm- and ammunition-related charges and are set to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court, police said.

Less than 90 minutes later, at about 6:15 p.m., officers arrested seven suspects and found seven firearms in the area of 17 Elizabeth St. in Mattapan, police said.

The identities of these suspects have not yet been verified, police said.

Police said the incident started when they approached the subject of their investigation, an adult male, who fled on foot and discarded a gun in a parked car.

The suspect was subdued and arrested, police said, and the gun was recovered. As police prepared to transport the suspect, a “large and unruly crowd began to gather around the arresting officers,” the police statement said.

Units from around the city were called in to secure the scene. Six other guns were found nearby, leading to the arrest of three more men on firearm-related charges.

Three more men were also arrested on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, police said.

All seven suspects from that incident are set to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.