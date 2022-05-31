Portsmouth, N.H., boy fatally shot in ‘random’ gunfire incident while on vacation in South Carolina

Portsmouth Superintendent Stephen Zadravec said 8-year-old Quarius Naqua Dunham was the victim of a “random shooting” while he was on vacation with his family.

A third-grader from Portsmouth, N.H., was fatally shot over the weekend in South Carolina when a gunman randomly sprayed gunfire into vehicles, authorities and school officials said.

“An event like this touches our community as a whole,” Zadravec said in a statement. “Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

Dunham was shot while driving with his father in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 2 p.m. deputies responded to a call of multiple shots into vehicles on Old River Road and Dunham and his father both suffered gunshot wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment, but Dunham did not survive. The father, who was driving the vehicle, was struck in the leg and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Florence County officials said in a statement.

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, S.C. was arrested by a SWAT team following a brief standoff at his residence on Old River Road. Allen allegedly fired “multiple random rounds” at passing vehicles on Old River Road, and “no motive has been determined for the shooting,” officials said in a statement.

Allen has been charged with murder, attempted murder, four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Zadravec said there will be increased counseling support at the Little Harbour School and counselors across the district will be prepared to assist any student or staff member who needs support in the wake of the tragic shooting that took Dunham’s life.

“Our counselors have coordinated support for students and staff,” said Zadravec. “We have had neighboring districts and local mental health providers reach out to help as well. We will continue to offer as many supports as we can to help our community through this unthinkable tragedy as our hearts remain with the family.”





