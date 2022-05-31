R.I. schools to review safety issues, state to expedite funding upgrades in wake of Uvalde shooting

All school districts will be conducting walkthroughs of the school facilities in their district and complete a “comprehensive survey of potential emergency hazards,” including reviews of doors and windows, car access, landscape features, lighting, alarm and security systems, and communications systems.

PROVIDENCE — A week after one of the deadliest school shootings in the US, Governor Dan McKee announced Tuesday that the Rhode Island State Police and the Rhode Island Department of Education will be working with superintendents and local law enforcement agencies to identify potential school safety issues in Rhode Island and to “fund any necessary repairs or upgrades.”

These walkthroughs and reports will be shared with the education department and School Safety Committee by June 10 at the latest, the governor said. The committee meets monthly.

Schools where potential hazards are found will be encouraged to work with local law enforcement and their school safety teams to identify solutions to these hazards, including determining the time and cost of implementation. The education department will authorize up to $500,000 in emergency approval through the School Building Authority for each district, according to the governor’s office, to “make whatever additional security upgrades” their school facilities need and be reimbursed after the work is complete.

Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told the Globe these types of walkthroughs are nothing new, and that superintendents have been “vigilant.”

All schools already have safety plans, Infante-Green explained, but “What they are doing now is making sure that no rock is left unturned.” Any funding needed will be “expedited,” she added.

The commissioner told reporters everyone in education is “stumped,” and are hurting for school staff, teachers, and students in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where last week, 19 students and two adults were shot and killed by an 18-year-old gunman. Now law enforcement’s response to the shooter is under investigation by the US Department of Justice.

“Yet again, our schools are a place where we have to work together to ensure that everyone that goes inside our schools feels safe and secure,” Infante-Green said. She met with McKee and Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. Darnell Weaver the day after the shooting for a solution.

“We as a nation are still mourning and still trying to process how this happened... again in the United States,” McKee said. The governor said he wants Rhode Island to be “proactive,” and do everything it can to minimize the risk of reducing a mass shooting in a school.

On Wednesday, four people were shot in West Philadelphia on their way to a prom party. On Friday, a mother and her children were shot in Chicago. “Sadly, I could go on,” McKee said after listing a number of other mass shootings across the country in the last seven days.

Weaver said schools already have evacuation and lockdown plans for emergencies, but “we all have a role in making our schools safe,” he said.

McKee also called on the General Assembly to pass a round of gun reform bills. “No one thing alone is going to end gun violence... But it reduces the risk,” McKee said.

“As the mother of two school-aged children, I can relate to the feeling of uncertainty and worry parents are feeling right now in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting,” Lt. Governor Sabina Matos said. “This is why we must be proactive in addressing school safety and supporting our local school districts with the resources necessary to secure our schools and protect our students.”

