SJC upholds convictions of Dwayne Moore for his role in the ‘Mattapan Massacre,’ killing four people including a toddler

Moore is currently serving his sentences at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, the state’s sole maximum security prison, according to on-line Department of Correction records. While Suffolk prosecutors argued to jurors that Moore was the triggerman, he was convicted under the legal theory of felony-murder, which holds a person guilty of a murder even if they do not commit the killing.

In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Dwayne Moore’s trial in Suffolk Superior Court was properly conducted and the four first degree murder convictions - and the life without parole sentences they brought - will remain.

A man convicted of murdering four people, including a two-year-old boy and his mother, in the “Mattapan Massacre” in 2010 lost his appeal before the state’s highest court Tuesday.

According to the SJC, Moore’s appeal included claims that both the prosecutor and his trial counsel failed to use cell phone records to correct allegedly false testimony, that new cell phone records buttressed his claim of innocence and the prosecutor made prejudicial comments during his closing.

“We affirm the defendant’s convictions and the order denying his motion for a new trial, and we discern no reason to grant relief” under a special state law that allows the SJC to change verdicts if they conclude justice was not done.

Moore was convicted of the Sept. 28, 2010, murders of 21-year-old Simba Martin, his 21-year-old girlfriend Eyanna Flonory, her 2-year-old son, Amanihotep Smith, and Levaughn Washum-Garrison, a 22-year-old man who had been sleeping on Martin’s couch the night of the killings.

Moore was convicted during his second trial, a jury earlier had been unable to reach an unanimous verdict. During the first trial, Moore’s co-defendant, Edward Washington, was acquitted of all charges.

A key witness against both men was Kimani Washington, who testified as a government witness that he planned and participated in the robbery of Martin, a crack dealer, but left before the murders took place. Washington was not charged with murder and later sentenced to serve up to 18 years in prison on a home invasion conviction.

The four murder victims were shot about 1 a.m. on Woolson Street where they had been ordered to walk at gunpoint after being forced to leave Martin’s home on neighboring Sutton Street. A fifth victim, Marcus Hurd, was shot in the head, survived. He was paralyzed by the gunshot wound.









