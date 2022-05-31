South Boston man ordered held without bail in 1984 cold case murder linked to drug trade, Whitey Bulger’s shakedowns

“Mr. Lewis adamantly denies any involvement in this 1984 incident and looks forward to confronting his accusers at trial,” said James L. Sultan, a lawyer for Lewis, via e-mail following the hearing.

The defendant, Michael Lewis, pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting Watson to death in Boston and then, with an accomplice, dumping Watson’s body in a wooded area off a New Hampshire highway.

A 61-year-old South Boston man was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday for allegedly murdering 22-year-old Brian Watson in 1984 in a case that authorities believe was linked to notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger’s long reign of terror in the neighborhood.

The government’s statement of the case filed in court said the saga unfolded in the summer of 1984, when a person identified as Witness One, who at the time was a South Boston drug dealer, became locked in a dispute with another narcotics trafficker.

That second dealer, the filing said, had told Bulger and Bulger associate Kevin Weeks that Witness One was dealing “angel dust” in South Boston, so Bulger spoke with Witness One and demanded $5,000 from him immediately, as well as $1,000 weekly payments from his drug proceeds.

That prompted Witness One to enlist Lewis to threaten the other drug dealer in an effort to run him out of Boston, the statement said.

On July 16 or 17 of 1984, the filing continued, Lewis and Witness One were driving around South Boston looking for the other dealer when they encountered Watson, who “himself was involved in the sale of ‘angel dust.’”

They asked Watson if he could show them where the other dealer was located, and he agreed and got in their vehicle.

“While the three men drove around South Boston, Lewis suddenly turned to the back seat, pointed a firearm at Watson, and shot and killed him,” the statement said, adding that a man later discovered Watson’s body off a highway in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 16, 1984, after pulling over for a rest stop.

Watson, the filing said, had been shot “numerous times,” and in early 2022, a person identified as Witness Two came forward and told authorities that Lewis on multiple occasions after 1984 had “spoken of” committing the murder.

”Investigators were able to obtain evidence that corroborated Witness Two’s allegation that the defendant admitted to murdering Brian Watson,” the filing said.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden told reporters following Lewis’s arraignment Tuesday that the cold case harkened back to “a very different Boston, a Boston that we can never allow to happen again.”

Hayden said Watson’s family has lived for decades with “so much heartache” and uncertainty about what happened to their loved one.

“After nearly 40 years we are reminded of the mayhem and murder inflicted by a cold-hearted and corrupt crew of men,“ Hayden said. “This was gang violence and systemic extortion at an evil high.”

Hayden described Watson as a “young father cut down by an environment of fear, fear created by a gang influenced by James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.’”

Hayden said continuing to pursue justice for victims of the era is critically important.

”Our relentless pursuit of justice to heal and restore our communities must always continue to be zealously sought after, so that evil does not prevail,” he said.

Hayden’s words were echoed by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

”This is an important moment for Brian Watson’s family,” Formella said. “The arrest and indictment of Michael Lewis is an important step in finally getting justice” for Watson and his relatives.

Like Hayden, Formella noted that the case conjured images of a “very different era” in Boston.

”I think it’s a stark reminder that while Hollywood and others may tend to glorify that era, the criminal actors of that era were not Robin Hoods,” Formella said. “They were not heroes. The human suffering and the toll that was taken from the criminal acts committed during that era are still being felt today.”

Lewis’s next court date is slated for July 7.

Neither Lewis nor Watson were alleged to be members of Bulger’s crew, but the slaying occurred during an era when Bulger—who was killed in prison in 2018 while serving a life sentence for a string of unrelated murders—ran a sprawling outfit headquartered in South Boston that rivaled the Mafia.

Bulger’s 2013 racketeering trial showed he made millions while running a cocaine distribution ring and shaking down drug dealers who had to pay him for the right to peddle their product on his turf.

