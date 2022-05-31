Supply chain issues delay repair of Hingham boat ramp

The state had planned to reopen the Hingham boat ramp by Memorial Day, but officials now say it will take till the end of June or into July to finish the $2 million project.

The ramp — which is owned by the state, managed by the town, and located next to the Hingham Bathing Beach — provides the only public boat access to the harbor in the coastal town and is used primarily by recreational boaters, according to Douglas Cameron, director of the state Office of Fishing and Boating Access.

He blamed the delay on supply chain issues and said inflation had increased the cost. The work began in January, he said.