Two hikers rescued in New Hampshire

“It was reported that Carlton was on a short hike to view a waterfall when the dog she was walking pulled on the leash and caused her to lose her footing on slick rocks and injure her ankle,” Fish and Game said. “Carlton’s husband rendered aid in an attempt to self-extricate but determined the extent of the injury was too great to walk out.”

Susan Carlton, 59, of Manakin-Sabot, Va., was injured after she fell on Shelburne Basin Trail in Shelburne, N.H., in the White Mountain National Forest, Fish and Game said. The incident was reported to Fish and Game at around 1:54 p.m., officials said.

Two injured hikers were rescued in separate incidents in New Hampshire on Sunday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Carlton’s husband then went to the trailhead and called first responders, officials said.

Fish and Game said a rescue effort “was coordinated in conjunction with Gorham EMS, a local campground owner, and Conservation Officers.”

The campground owner “volunteered” his utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, and helped rescuers travel 0.8 miles up the trail to reach Carlton, Fish and Game said.

Carlton was loaded onto the UTV and taken back to the trailhead, Fish and Game said. She was taken for treatment to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by ambulance, officials said.

At around 2:15 p.m., Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker needing assistance on Mt. Major in Alton, N.H., officials said in a statement.

Kelley Hayes, 41, of Nashua, N.H., was hiking with family when she “faltered on the trail and suffered an injury that left her unable to hike out under her own power,” Fish and Game said.

Rescuers at the scene, including Fish and Game conservation officers, Alton fire, and Gilmanton fire used UTVs to reach Hayes, who was near the summit, Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

She was taken to the trailhead by UTV, Fish and Game said. She was taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital - Laconia, said Major David Walsh, in a brief telephone interview Tuesday.

“Hikers should always familiarize themselves with the area they are hiking and have a map for reference in case emergencies arise,” Fish and Game said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.