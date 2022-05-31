We asked you to share voice messages about the recent mass shootings. Here’s what you said.

The Boston Globe last week set up a voicemail box for readers to leave their thoughts about the recent tragedies, and we received dozens of messages. Many of you expressed sorrow and anguish over the needless death and the sheer number of mass shootings, more than 200 so far this year alone. There were frequent calls for stricter gun control measures. Parents, in particular, said they feared for their children’s safety at school.

The slaughter of innocent people — including 10 people in Buffalo and 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas — reopened wounds for many Americans this month that never seem to fully heal: The unique combination of grief and helplessness that comes after senseless mass gun violence.

There were also pleas for everyday kindness: “Please live with bold, kind, action oriented loving hearts,” one person wrote in a text message.

Below are a selection of voice and text messages the Globe received last week. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

A graduate of Virginia Tech: ‘We as a society are so helpless’





‘They do nothing. That is my rage’





‘The sorrow is too much’





Martha Smith-Blackmore, DVM May 26, 2022, 7:01 p.m. Everyone: Please live with bold, kind, action oriented loving hearts. 💕We must unite to protect one another, identify & heal struggling souls while enacting reasonable gun laws as quickly as possible. Please, for the love of all that is precious. The sorrow is too much. 💔



‘We need a memorial day for the American children lost in this war against gun control’





‘We are one kind, human beings, we all share this earth’





Beatriz McGillicuddy May 26, 2022, 10:00 a.m. Hello. As an immigrant, I am so heartbroken to hear about gun violence. I've seen people and myself struggling in another countries for water, gas or electricity, for safety, education and economy. I come to this country and I see that people have access to the most basic needs and still it's not enough!! What is the excuse?? How do we fix this mental health crisis?? We have everything here but we are so far away from each other, separated families, bullying at school, racism. We are so divided by politics and citizenship status, we are all humans!! We are one kind, human beings, we all share this earth. Why we have to be so cruel to each other. 😭 Children are the most precious thing on earth, why we have to pollute them with our own trauma!! We, as a society, are responsable for this massacre and we have to stop it: no more guns on civilians hands!!



‘Congress is bought and sold by special interests’





‘Let freedom ring. Just sounds like bullets.’





Text message May 25, 2022, 6:49 p.m. I was CONVINCED after the Sandy Hook massacre that politicians would focus on gun laws and taking military assault rifles out of citizens hands. But instead, they doubled down on guns. Supported by the big $ of NRA and a gun loving voter base they pushed to be sure access to guns was not limited. It was after that trauma that my heart broke. I cried and still cry over Sandy Hook. And now Texas. This country is soulless and selfish. And politicians who do nothing to pass sensible gun laws have blood on their hands for every single mass shooting since Sandy Hook. Again I am sobbing over another senseless act made capable by access to an assault rifle. Welcome to America - get murdered in elementary school, high school, movie theaters, grocery stores, and churches. Let freedom ring. Just sounds like bullets.







A pediatrician on the state of the country: ‘We don’t have enough formula to feed our kids, yet we have enough bullets to kill them’





‘I just feel like I’m completely numb to it all’





‘We looked at each other and cried’





Text message May 25, 2022, 4:07 p.m. Today, as I dropped my ten year old off at Blackstone Elementary in the South End, I met eyes with two other mothers. As we watched our children walk through the doors, we looked at each other and cried. It shouldn't be this way.

Then, I got in my car and wept before I drove off. The fear that one day I will come to get her and she will be shot dead is real and heartbreaking and this country's greatest failure.

‘I feel powerless to stop it’





Text message May 25, 2022, 3:07 p.m. I am so sick of these events constantly happening. I’m numb to them at this point and I hate it. American’s shouldn’t be used to this. But we are and it keeps happening. I feel powerless to stop it.



‘This is the world they grow up in’





‘A HUMAN issue’





Mikhaela Houston May 25, 2022, 1:29 p.m. Why on earth does the restriction of guns need to be a political issue instead of a HUMAN issue?

‘There is no reason anybody should have an assault weapon’





‘Gun control doesn’t work’





‘Shame all the Republicans who refuse to take action’





Text message May 25, 2022, 12:18 p.m. Senators Markey and Warren along with all elected officials appalled at the senseless gun violence should descend on Houston this Friday to protest at the NRA convention. Hold up pictures of the victims. Shame all the Republicans who refuse to take action and stand by as Americans are gunned down over and over and over.

‘How sick are we?’





