West Roxbury woman sentenced to federal prison in retail fraud scheme

A West Roxbury woman was sentenced in US Disrtrict Court Tuesday to 90 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to a wire fraud charge as part of retail fraud scheme, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Tamara Khatuntseva, 64, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release , forfeit $83,800 and repay nearly $85,000 to the retailer, which was not named, according to a press release from the attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Khatuntseva defrauded the retailer of an estimated $40,000 to $150,000 by purchasing high end items, then replacing them with lower-cost knock-offs and returning them to the store for a refund.