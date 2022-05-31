West Roxbury woman sentenced to federal prison in retail fraud scheme

A West Roxbury woman was sentenced in US Disrtrict Court Tuesday to 90 days in federal prison after pleading guilty to a wire fraud charge as part of retail fraud scheme, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.
Tamara Khatuntseva, 64, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release , forfeit $83,800 and repay nearly $85,000 to the retailer, which was not named, according to a press release from the attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said Khatuntseva defrauded the retailer of an estimated $40,000 to $150,000 by purchasing high end items, then replacing them with lower-cost knock-offs and returning them to the store for a refund.
She then would sell the high-end items on eBay and amassed hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal profits, the statement said.
Khatuntseva is one of several people investigators suspected of defrauding retailers in Massachusetts. From December 2018 until Aug. 2020, Khatuntseva purchased high-end clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags and luggage, and then swapped for lower-cost items which she would return, the statement said.
In one instance, she was seen on surveillance cameras purchasing a nearly $400 pink Gucci scarf that was subsequently listed on one of her eBay accounts. Video footage from a few days later shows her returning a different scarf with the same barcode and receiving a full refund, officials said.
Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com.