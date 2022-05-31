Winchendon man arrested for allegedly disabling women’s vehicles, offering them rides, police say

He is facing a charge of malicious destruction of property over $1200 in Milford. In Bellingham, he is charged with and malicious destruction of property less than $1200 and malicious damage to a motor vehicle in Bellingham, officials said.

Alexander Yee, 38, of Winchendon was arrested on warrants issued out of Milford District Court charging him in two separate incidents in Milford and Bellingham.

A man suspected of disabling women’s vehicles by pouring unknown liquids into the gas tanks, deflating their tires and then offering to drive some of them home was arrested Tuesday in Winchendon, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Milford District Court.

His arrest followed alerts issued recently by police in Bellingham, Franklin, Holliston and Milford warning women to be aware of a man described as being in his late 30s, driving a Blue Chevy Impala, and offering to give them rides, according to social media posts.

Milford police relied on information from Winchendon police detectives, GPS data, and surveillance video to identify Lee as a suspect, said Milford police Deputy Chief John Sanchioni in a telephone interview Tuesday.

On May 15, in a Whole Foods parking lot in Bellingham, a 21-year-old employee of the store told police that she came out to her vehicle and noticed her tire was flat, said Bellingham police Lieutenant Kevin Ranieri in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Yee was allegedly parked next to her and offered to help her, but she opted to call AAA, Ranieri said. AAA came to fill her tire and it “appeared that air was let out,” Ranieri said.

While driving home, her car died and after calling for assistance, water was found in her gas tank. After the water was drained, Ranieri said, the car started up again.

Ranieri said police spoke to Yee that day because he offered to help the woman, but he was not considered a suspect at the time.

On May 21, a 23-year-old woman was in a Target parking lot in Milford after shopping around 4 p.m. when Yee allegedly notified her that she had a flat tire on the rear driver’s side, said Sanchioni.

She went to a nearby gas station to get her tire inflated, Sanchioni said. While at the gas station, she tried to turn her car back on, and it would not, Sanchioni said.

Sanchioni said she later got it towed to a repair shop, and mechanics determined that “a foreign substance was poured into her gas tank.” Sanchioni said Yee later claimed it was juice that was poured into the gas tank.

She reported it to police on May 23, Sanchioni said.

On Wednesday, May 25, Officer Patrick Crosson reached out to Winchendon Police Detective Alan Ross, who said that Yee is a likely suspect and should be investigated, Sanchioni said.

Sanchioni said Yee was on probation out of Eastern Hampshire District Court on similar charges. Yee also had a GPS tracker with his probation, he said.

Ross subsequently contacted probation and received Yee’s GPS location, which was traced to the Target parking lot, Sanchioni said. The victim also identified Yee after she saw booking photos circulating on social media, Sanchioni said.

Crosson called Yee, who allegedly admitted to the crime, but refused to turn himself in. A warrant was issued Tuesday for his arrest out of Milford District Court.

Sanchioni also said police are currently attempting to confirm another incident in April that may have involved Yee.

Yee is being held at the Milford Police Department station on $50,000 bail.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.