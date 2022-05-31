Biden vows to meet with Congress on gun control after massacre

Biden told reporters Monday he hadn’t yet opened negotiations with GOP lawmakers on the issue, but he believed there was a chance to strike a compromise with “rational Republicans,” including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Senator John Cornyn.

“I will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” Biden said Tuesday as he welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the White House.

President Joe Biden vowed to meet with Congress about gun control legislation in the aftermath of the deadly massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“There’s a recognition on their part they can’t continue like this,” Biden said.

Advertisement

The White House has said it is allowing congressional leaders to dictate the pace and framework of talks after the shooting — which left 19 children and two teachers dead — prompted renewed calls for legislative action on gun control.

New Zealand enacted a series of gun control measures following a 2019 mass shooting at a pair of mosques in Christchurch, restricting semi-automatic firearms and magazines with a capacity of over 10 rounds.

“We knew we needed significant gun reform, and so that is what we did,” Ardern said earlier this month, in Cambridge, while delivering the commencement address at Harvard University.

Biden said he and Ardern would discuss the work New Zealand has done to address violent extremism after the Christchurch attack.

“There’s an awful lot of suffering,” Biden said. “I’ve been to more mass shooting aftermaths than I think any president in American history, unfortunately, and... much of it is preventable and the devastation is amazing.”