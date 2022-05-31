Census Bureau invites appeals of counts of dorms, prisons, nursing homes

Governments across the US can start challenging the counts of prisons, dorms, and nursing homes in their jurisdictions starting next week if they believe they are incorrect, the US Census Bureau said Tuesday in mailings sent out to communities.

The bureau started sending out 40,000 notices to state, local, and tribal governments across the US to let them know they have through June 2023 to a request a review of their “group quarters” populations if they feel they were undercounted during the 2020 census.

People living in group quarters were among the hardest populations to count during the once-a-decade head count of US residents that determines how many congressional seats each state gets as well as how $1.5 billion in federal spending is allocated each year. The pandemic hindered the Census Bureau’s ability to get information about such residents since students on campus were sent home when the pandemic began in the US in March 2020, and prisons and nursing homes went into lockdowns against the spread of the coronavirus.