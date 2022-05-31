Political notebook

Biden told reporters Monday he hadn’t yet opened negotiations with GOP lawmakers on the issue, but he believed there was a chance to strike a compromise with “rational Republicans,” including Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and Texas Senator John Cornyn.

“I will meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you,” Biden said Tuesday as he welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the White House. He told Ardern he’d work with her to limit extremist content online.

President Biden vowed to meet with lawmakers about gun control legislation following the deadly massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Advertisement

“There’s a recognition on their part they can’t continue like this,” Biden said.

The White House has said it is allowing congressional leaders to dictate the pace and framework of talks after the shooting — which left 19 children and two teachers dead — prompted renewed calls for legislative action on gun control.

Democrats in Congress have repeatedly tried and failed to strengthen federal gun laws.

Biden said he wanted to speak with Ardern about her meetings with major technology companies aimed at curbing extremist content online following a 2019 mass shooting at a pair of mosques in Christchurch.

“I want to work with you on that effort, and I want to talk to you about what those conversations were like,” Biden said during a portion of the Oval Office meeting held in front of the press, later adding: “The work you’re doing with tech companies is really important.”

New Zealand also enacted a series of gun control measures after the 2019 shooting, restricting semi-automatic firearms and magazines with a capacity of over 10 rounds.

Ardern expressed condolences for the mass shooting in Texas and one earlier this month in Buffalo. “Our experience, of course, in this regard is our own. And if there’s anything we can share that would be of any value, we are here to share it,” she told Biden.

Advertisement

Biden said there had been “an awful lot of suffering” in the United States, much of it preventable.

“I’ve been to more mass shooting aftermaths than I think any president in American history, unfortunately, and it’s—- so much of it, much of it is preventable and the devastation is amazing,” he said.

BLOOMBERG

Justices won’t shield 3 Texas GOP lawmakers over voting maps lawsuits

The Supreme Court has refused to shield three Republican lawmakers from being questioned under oath in lawsuits by the Biden administration and civil rights groups that claim new voting maps in Texas are racially discriminatory.

The justices, without comment or noted dissent, left in force a lower court order that allows depositions of three state representatives whose legislative districts are at issue in the cases.

The suits seek to force Texas to redraw its congressional and state House maps in time for the 2024 election. The Justice Department and civil rights groups contend the current lines dilute the power of Black and Latino voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

In asking the Supreme Court to block the questioning, the lawmakers argued they are shielded by legislative privilege. Two lower courts rejected that argument as premature, saying Representatives Ryan Guillen, Brooks Landgraf, and John Lujan could object to particular questions but couldn’t avoid sitting for depositions altogether.

The Supreme Court is planning to use an Alabama redistricting case in its next term to consider narrowing the Voting Rights Act. The justices in February blocked a map that would have carved out a second heavily Black congressional district in Alabama, reinstating Republican-drawn lines that create only one such district.

Advertisement

BLOOMBERG

Ex-Trump adviser subpoenaed in Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON — Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro revealed in a draft court filing Tuesday that he has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department’s sprawling probe into the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol.

Navarro, who was a trade adviser to then-President Trump, said Tuesday he was served by the FBI at his Washington, D.C., house last week. The subpoena is the first known instance of prosecutors seeking testimony from someone who worked in the Trump White House as they investigate the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

In an 88-page draft filing, Navarro claims the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is unlawful and therefore a subpoena it issued to him in February is unenforceable under law. The 72-year-old said he was planning on filing the claim against the committee, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and the US attorney for D.C., Matthew M. Graves, on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Though the scope of the department’s investigation remains unclear, the subpoena to Navarro could signal the department is widening its probe to examine the activities and records of people who worked directly for the Republican president. The department previously issued subpoenas to people connected to the Jan. 6 attack and the rallies in Washington that preceded the violence, in which a mob loyal to Trump stormed the Capitol in a brazen bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

Advertisement

The subpoena also comes as pressure continues to mount on the Justice Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland to consider prosecuting Trump since the Jan. 6 House committee laid out an argument for what its members believe could be a viable criminal case against the former president.

Garland has given no public indication about whether prosecutors might be considering a case against the former president. He has, though, vowed to hold accountable “all January 6th perpetrators, at any level” and has said that would include those who were “present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.” Roughly 300 people have pleaded guilty to crimes stemming from the riot, including seditious conspiracy and assault.

The subpoena from federal prosecutors also comes months after Navarro, a former economics professor, received a congressional subpoena from lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Members of the select committee sought testimony from Navarro about his public efforts to help Trump overturn the election, including a call after the 2020 presidential election persuading state legislators to join their efforts.

Advertisement

Navarro has refused to cooperate with the committee, and he and fellow Trump adviser Dan Scavino were found in contempt of Congress in April.

Members of the committee made their case at the time that Scavino and Navarro were among just a handful of people who had rebuffed the committee’s requests and subpoenas for information. The panel has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses about the insurrection and is preparing for a series of hearings to begin next week.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Duckworth reinforces US relationships with Taiwan

TAIPEI — US Senator Tammy Duckworth on Tuesday reiterated America’s support for Taiwan on her second visit in a year to the self-governing island claimed by China.

Duckworth, meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, emphasized the close economic, political, and security relations between Taipei and Washington.

China sent 30 military aircraft toward the island on Monday in an ongoing campaign of regular flights. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it responded by scrambling jets, putting air defense missile systems on alert, and issuing radio warnings.

Duckworth said she wanted to “emphasize our support for Taiwan security.’’ The former Army helicopter pilot and lieutenant colonel in the National Guard cited strong bipartisan backing for a bill she has put forward promoting cooperation between Taiwan’s armed forces and the National Guard.

“I do want to say that it is more than just about military. It’s also about the economy,” the Illinois Democrat told Tsai.

Tsai thanked the US government and Congress “for the importance they place on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,’’ as well as Duckworth herself for “keeping a close watch on Taiwan related security issues.”

China said it strongly deplores Duckworth’s visit.

“Taiwan is a province of China, and there is no so-called president,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said. He urged the United States to end all official contacts with Taiwan.

“The US government has recently sent a series of erroneous signals on the Taiwan issue,” he said. “What the US government should do is to put into practice President Biden’s remarks that the US does not seek a new Cold War with China, does not aim to change China’s system . . . and does not support Taiwan independence.’’

President Biden said on a recent trip to Japan and South Korea the United States would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



