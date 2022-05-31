Supreme Court refuses to shield Texas GOP lawmakers from voting-map testimony

The Supreme Court has refused to shield three Republican lawmakers from being questioned under oath in lawsuits by the Biden administration and civil rights groups that claim new voting maps in Texas are racially discriminatory.

The justices, without comment or noted dissent, left in force a lower court order that allows depositions of three state representatives whose legislative districts are at issue in the cases.

The suits seek to force Texas to redraw its congressional and state House maps in time for the 2024 election. The Justice Department and civil rights groups contend the current lines dilute the power of Black and Latino voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.