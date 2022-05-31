Sussmann, who worked for Clinton, acquitted of lying to FBI in 2016

‘’Politics were not a factor,’’ the jury forewoman said. ‘’We felt really comfortable being able to share what we thought. We had concise notes, and we were able to address the questions together,’’ she said, declining to give her name as she left the courthouse.

The verdict, coming after less than a full day of deliberations spread over parts of Friday and Tuesday, was not a close call or a hard decision, two jurors told The Washington Post.

A federal jury delivered a major setback to special counsel John Durham on Tuesday, acquitting well-connected lawyer Michael Sussmann on a charge that he lied to the FBI in 2016 while acting on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign — a trial that sought to revive old controversies about the FBI’s role in that election.

‘’Personally, I don’t think it should have been prosecuted,’’ she added, saying the government ‘’could have spent our time more wisely.’’ A second juror told The Post that in the jury room, ‘’everyone pretty much saw it the same way.’’

Sussmann was accused of lying to a senior FBI official in September 2016 when he brought the FBI allegations of a secret computer communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia-based Alfa Bank. FBI agents investigated the data but concluded that there was nothing suspicious about it.

Durham, appointed three years ago during the Trump administration to find possible wrongdoing among federal agents who probed Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, alleged that Sussmann had lied to the FBI when he claimed that he was not bringing them the information on behalf of any client, when, the prosecutors alleged, he did so on behalf of the Clinton campaign and technology executive Rodney Joffe.

Sussmann, the first person charged by Durham to go to trial, said outside court that ‘’justice ultimately prevailed in my case. … I’m looking forward to getting back to the work I love.’’

Durham did not speak outside court, issuing a statement that said, ‘’While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service.’’ Durham plans another trial in the fall, of a researcher accused of lying to the FBI about his research into Trump.

Gregory Brower, a former US attorney and senior FBI official, said the acquittal was ‘’not a surprising result given the lack of evidence’' and the way false statement laws have historically been applied.

‘’The special counsel was only appointed because the former president wanted an investigation that he could point to for political reasons during the campaign, and [former attorney general Bill] Barr gave him one,’’ said Brower, noting that much of what Durham was tapped to investigate had already been exhaustively examined by the Justice Department’s inspector general. ‘’This quick acquittal,’’ he said, ‘’should mark the end of this chapter.’’

In closing arguments, prosecutors told the jury that Sussmann thought he had ‘’a license to lie’' to the FBI at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign. Sussmann’s attorneys countered that the case against their client was built on a ‘’political conspiracy theory.’’

Over two weeks of testimony, the case rehashed some of the bitter controversies from the Trump-Clinton contest.

The jury ultimately rejected the prosecution’s claims, apparently swayed by the argument from Sussmann’s attorney, Sean Berkowitz, who said the prosecution was trying to turn a brief 30-minute meeting more than five years ago into a ‘’giant political conspiracy theory.’’

Jurors were tasked with answering a fairly simple legal and factual question — whether Sussmann lied about his client and whether that lie was relevant to the FBI investigation. Prosecutors argued Sussmann’s lie was just one part of a larger scheme by Clinton loyalists to use the FBI and news reporters to launch a damaging, last-minute revelation against Trump that would tip the election to Clinton.

‘’You can see what the plan was,’’ assistant special counsel Andrew DeFilippis told jurors in D.C. federal court. ‘’It was to create an October surprise by giving information both to the media and to the FBI to get the media to write that there was an FBI investigation.’’

Despite the trial’s frequent references to Clinton, Trump, and other political figures, the prosecutor insisted that ‘’this case is not about politics, it’s not about conspiracy, it’s about the truth.’’ Sussmann lied, DeFilippis said, because if he’d told the FBI that he was acting on behalf of Clinton, the FBI was less likely to consider his evidence or open an investigation.

Prosecutors showed the jury emails, law-firm billing records, and even a Staples receipt for thumb drives to tie Sussmann to the Clinton campaign. But Berkowitz said much of the witness testimony showed that the Clinton campaign did not want the Alfa Bank allegations taken to the FBI, because they preferred to see a news story about the issue and feared an investigation might complicate or delay such stories.

‘’There is a difference,’’ Berkowitz said, ‘’between having a client, and doing something on their behalf.’’

He ridiculed prosecutors for painting nefarious efforts to dig up damaging information about Trump for a campaign.

‘’Opposition research is not illegal,’’ he said, adding that if it were, ‘’the jails of Washington, D.C., would be teeming over.’’

Berkowitz readily conceded that Sussmann talked to reporters as part of his job, including journalists for The Post and Reuters. He said prosecutors brought the case because they suffered from ‘’tunnel vision’' over news articles in Slate and the New York Times that appeared on Oct. 31, 2016, and — he argued — had little impact on the campaign.

‘’That’s the story? That’s the leak? That’s the conspiracy? Please,’’ Berkowitz said.