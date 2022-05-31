Biden’s misguided faith in ‘rational’ Mitch McConnell on gun reform

“I don’t know, but I think there’s a realization on the part of rational Republicans — and I consider Senator McConnell a rational Republican, and Cornyn is as well,” Biden said before a Memorial Day ceremony. He was referring to Senator John Cornyn of Texas. “I think there’s a recognition on their part . . . that we can’t continue like this. We can’t do this.”

After the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, left 31 people dead, including 19 children, and dozens injured, Biden was asked whether these tragedies can spur bipartisan support for gun reform after years of Republican intransigence.

In times of sorrow and tumult, hope is important. But so is a truthful reading of the past 15 years of Senate GOP history shaped by McConnell.

It was McConnell, then majority leader in 2020, who waited more than a month before acknowledging Biden’s presidential election victory. Weeks later, McConnell accused Donald Trump of being “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol — but still voted to acquit the former president for inciting a violent attempt to overturn the election.

And two days after the massacre at a Uvalde elementary school, McConnell led his fellow Senate Republicans in blocking a domestic terrorism bill that had already passed in the House after a self-identified white supremacist was accused of slaughtering 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket.

That doesn’t even cover how many times McConnell has kneecapped even modest gun reform measures after some of this nation’s most horrific mass shootings, including the Sandy Hook massacre, in 2012, when a gunman killed 20 children and six educators.

In his memoir, “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama recalled a story from Biden about McConnell derailing a bill Biden had sponsored. As Biden tried to tout the bill’s merits, “McConnell raised his hand like a traffic cop and said, ‘You must be under the mistaken impression that I care.’ ”

That’s from Biden’s Senate tenure, and McConnell hasn’t changed. When Biden was vice president, McConnell blocked Obama’s constitutional duty to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat after Justice Antonin Scalia’s death. If the president think McConnell is “rational,” it proves that the bar for Republicans with a conscience isn’t just low, it’s permanently retired.

Perhaps Biden is attempting a charm offensive with McConnell, although trying to get on the good side of a man who doesn’t have one is a worthless pursuit. At a National Prayer Breakfast in February, Biden said to McConnell, “You’re a man of your word, you’re a man of honor. Thank you for being my friend.” McConnell is neither a man of honor nor a man of his word — unless that word pertains to scuttling the Democratic agenda by any means necessary.

After Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut stood on the Senate floor after the Uvalde massacre and asked his colleagues, “Why are you here if not to solve a problem as existential as this?,” McConnell dispatched Cornyn to engage Democrats on what he called a “bipartisan solution” to gun violence. But he also added that he encouraged talk with Democrats “who are interested in trying to get an outcome that is directly related to the problem.”

Republicans have blamed mass shootings on everything from mental health (the only time they ever mention it) to “fatherlessness” to schools with too many doors. They won’t admit that this nation’s proliferation of guns and easy access to assault weapons isn’t just directly related to the problem of gun violence, it is the problem.

What McConnell wants are GOP theatrics while he waits for public attention and outrage to wane concerning what happened in Buffalo, Uvalde, and dozens of other communities that endure these horrors every day in America.

On Thursday, a House committee is expected to vote on a gun reform package that includes proposals to raise the minimum age to buy an assault rifle from 18 to 21 and makes selling, manufacturing, and possessing high-capacity magazines a federal offense. It will probably pass in the Democratic-controlled House, but won’t stand a chance in the Senate. We already know there aren’t 10 Republicans with enough spine to do the right thing, even as Uvalde continues to bury its dead.

When Republicans again stifle gun reform in a country that has had more mass shootings than days in 2022, McConnell will falsely blame the political overreach of Democrats. Either eternally hopeful or hopelessly naive, Biden is still operating under the mistaken impression that McConnell cares. The Senate minority leader has never been “rational” in the way the president thinks he is or needs him to be. He is coldly calculating and interested only in what allows Republicans to expand their power.

The arc of the moral universe may bend toward justice, but McConnell will make sure it stalls in the Senate again.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.