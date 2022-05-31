Proposed curriculum bill isn’t sexualizing kids — Mass. GOP is

On May 21, the Massachusetts Republican Party endorsed a statewide candidate after she resorted to vile tactics and perpetuated a falsehood about my bill, An Act Relative to Healthy Youth (“Convention comments called out by GOP candidate,” Metro, May 24).

Let us call it what it is: The Mass GOP is resorting to homophobic fearmongering. I am shocked that Rayla Campbell, the party’s candidate for secretary of state, thought it was appropriate to resort to these tactics. I am shocked that Massachusetts Republicans want to put her in statewide office.

It is ironic, though, that the party that consistently and falsely claims that my bill oversexualizes children is, in fact, doing it themselves.