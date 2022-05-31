The Bruins have a lot on their agenda this offseason; here is a guide

Then, there is the matter of the coach. Team president Cam Neely said the club is retaining general manager Don Sweeney, whose contract is expiring. Sweeney’s contract extension has yet to be announced, but it will be the GM, Neely said, who decides whether Bruce Cassidy coaches the final year of his deal.

Before getting into the heart of the offseason — the draft and free agency — the Bruins will wait to hear Patrice Bergeron’s plans for 2022-23. The franchise center is likely to give word in the next couple weeks, before the team has to make some critical financial decisions.

While players jet off to vacations, relax with their loved ones, and start their offseason training programs, Bruins management will be busy the next few months.

Also ongoing: the rehab process for Brad Marchand (double hip arthroscopy and labral repair) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder), as well as Craig Smith (undisclosed).

A guide to the Bruins’ 2022 offseason:

June 3-4: NHL scouting combine

The Bruins don’t have a first-round draft pick because of the Hampus Lindholm deal (Anaheim will pick 22nd), but they’ll be in Buffalo to see some of the 85 prospects invited to work out and interview with teams and media.

July 1-12: Buyout period

Tight to the salary cap, the Bruins could exercise this option with the final year of Nick Foligno’s deal. That would trim Foligno’s $3.8 million salary-cap hit to $1.934 million this year and add a $933,000 hit next season.

Brad Marchand (right) had surgery on both hips last week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

July 7-8: NHL draft

Expect a celebratory atmosphere at the Bell Centre in Montreal, where the Canadiens will have the No. 1 pick. The Bruins might sit out the first round, but they could be busy nonetheless. The draft is where big swings are taken on the trade market; recall 2015, when newly minted GM Sweeney shipped out Milan Lucic and Dougie Hamilton and wound up with six picks in the first two rounds.

As of this writing, the Bruins will make picks in the second round (54th overall), third round (90th, acquired from Calgary), fourth round (118th), sixth round (182nd), and two in the seventh round (199th, acquired from Ottawa, and 214th).

The Bruins traded their third-rounder (86th) to Ottawa for defenseman Mike Reilly in April 2021, but got back Calgary’s third-rounder three months later in a deal for goalie Dan Vladar.

In March, the Bruins traded their fifth-round pick (150th) to Ottawa along with one-time prospect Zach Senyshyn, receiving defenseman Josh Brown and a conditional seventh-round pick. The latter choice would have been a sixth-rounder if Senyshyn played five games with Ottawa this year. He played two.

The upcoming season schedule is also typically released at this time.

July 11: RFA qualifying offer deadline

The Bruins have until 5 p.m. to hand qualifying offers to their restricted free agents, none of whom are NHL regulars. The group includes Jack Studnicka, Jack Ahcan, Joona Koppanen, Matt Filipe, Nick Wolff, and Kyle Keyser.

A qualifying offer lets the Bruins retain the player’s rights while negotiating a new contract. RFAs who do not receive qualifying offers can receive offer sheets from other teams. Keyser, as a 10.2(c) RFA, is an exception.

Salary arbitration hearings take place between July 27 and Aug. 11. Ahcan, Koppanen, FIlipe, and Wolff have arbitration rights. No one on the main roster does.

July 11-15: Development camp

Years of trading away picks and prospects mean the Bruins have one of the lowest-rated prospect pools in the game. However, some intriguing players could be participating at Warrior Ice Arena, including right winger Fabian Lysell (62 points in 53 games for WHL Vancouver, and 21 in 12 playoff games), defenseman Mason Lohrei (4-25—29 for Ohio State, fifth among NCAA defensemen in points per game), and center Brett Harrison (61 points in 65 games for OHL Oshawa, 4-3–7 in six playoff games).

Prospect Fabian Lysell saw action in preseason games last fall. Bruce Bennett/Getty

July 13: Free agency opens

Based on what Bergeron has said — that it’s either Boston or retirement — it’s exceedingly unlikely that he hits the open market. The Bruins could lose Curtis Lazar (who played himself into a raise), Anton Blidh (who was unhappy with his playing time), and Brown (unless he comes back at a discount from his $1.2 million cap hit).

The top unrestricted free agent names to watch include Johnny Gaudreau, Filip Forsberg, Evgeni Malkin, Claude Giroux, Nazem Kadri, John Klingberg, Marc-Andre Fleury, Kris Letang, Ondrej Palat, Max Domi, Ryan Strome, Vincent Trocheck, Nino Niederreiter, Kevin Fiala, and Valeri Nichuskhkin.

This is also the first day of the 2022-23 league calendar, so players entering the final year of their contracts can sign extensions. Locking up David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman is of primary concern for the Bruins. They’ll also weigh the merits of extending Trent Frederic, Connor Clifton, Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek, Smith, and Foligno.

Aug. 15: NCAA unrestricted free agency opens

College players whose NHL-held rights are expiring will hit the open market. The Bruins, who have spent plenty of time fishing for talent in the college pond, landed Arizona draft pick Clifton in 2017 via this method.

Early September: rookie camp

Youngsters take the spotlight in the annual Buffalo tournament.

Mid-September: training camps open

What will the Bruins look like by then? We can only speculate.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.