Celtics

Celtics forward Grant Williams offers show of support for imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated May 31, 2022, 9 minutes ago
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February.Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Saturday marked the 100th day that WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, and NBA stars — including members of the Celtics — have marked the occasion.

As Grant Williams got on the plane for San Francisco and the start of the NBA Finals on Thursday, he was wearing a T-shirt that read, “Bring Brittney Home.”

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested Feb. 17 in Russia; officials said they discovered vape cartridges of hashish oil in her luggage.

