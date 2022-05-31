Celtics forward Grant Williams offers show of support for imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner

Saturday marked the 100th day that WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, and NBA stars — including members of the Celtics — have marked the occasion.
As Grant Williams got on the plane for San Francisco and the start of the NBA Finals on Thursday, he was wearing a T-shirt that read, “Bring Brittney Home.”
Bring Brittney home.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 31, 2022
Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested Feb. 17 in Russia; officials said they discovered vape cartridges of hashish oil in her luggage.
