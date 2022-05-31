Central Catholic put aside a rough start and is primed for Division 1 tournament

After dropping three of their first four games of the season — and being outscored 37-7 — the eighth-ranked Raiders (13-6) went 12-3 over the next five weeks.

Ciccolo, who teaches history and criminal justice at Central Catholic, has fostered a team that embraces a workmanlike attitude and competes for one another.

For the past 15 years, in preparation for the next game on the schedule, Central Catholic softball coach Stacy Ciccolo has placed a poster emblazoned with a motto on the door of her classroom. Each player signs the cutout with their name and number, acknowledging the maxim.

Playing in the KSA Spring Training tournament in Orlando, the Raiders lost to Middleton South (N.J.) and South Florence (S.C.), but used the experience to grow as a unit and form meaningful bonds, refusing to let the results negatively impact the remainder of their season.

“We came back and got a couple big wins that week and we said ‘OK, maybe Florida isn’t going to define us,’” said Ciccolo, now in her 18th season. “Florida was Florida, but we need to focus on what’s going to happen in Massachusetts. They’ve had that tunnel vision to move forward with every game. We’ve had some big moments.”

The Raiders’ signature wins include victories over Division 2 powers Billerica and Burlington.

A pivotal move involved shifting captain Hayley Rapaglia from the circle to shortstop, a position she had never played. But Ciccolo felt the senior from Methuen would shore up the middle of the infield.

“I knew that she would be capable of handling the spot,” Ciccolo said. “She’s one of our most talented players and she plays unafraid. She has a good softball IQ and one of the strongest arms on the team.”

Rapaglia briskly learned the new position, adjusting to the range required and ability to get the ball out quickly. For her, it was an easy decision: anything to benefit the greater good of the team.

“This program actually means the world to me,” Rapaglia said. “Every game is pulling teeth thinking that it could be the last one. I’d give anything to spend more time in this program.”

Sophomore Julia Malowitz settled in as the ace, striking out 96 batters in 94⅔ innings with a 2.51 ERA. She incorporated a riseball , which complements a curveball that features plenty of downward movement.

The offensive attack is balanced, with every spot in the batting order capable of contributing. Rapaglia has a team-high .424 average with 26 RBIs and freshman Caitlin Milner (.414, 24 RBIs) has stabilized the middle of the order by.

Freshman center fielder Isabella Boyer has home run power and sophomore catcher Katie Fox sprays the ball to all fields. With hitting drills tailored to identifying pitch locations and change of speed, Ciccolo hones in on line drives by getting hands to the ball effectively.

“Our numbers don’t blow anyone away, but it’s a team effort,” said Ciccolo.

With the Florida trip in the background, the Raiders have found their stride. With a self-described blue-collar attitude, the Raiders are looking forward to making noise in the Division 1 tournament.

“We picked up togetherness in Florida,” said Malowitz. “We gained great friendship and a bond, but honestly, there’s still a way to go for us.”

Extra bases

▪ Teams across the Commonwealth are preparing for the inaugural statewide tournament. But no team is riding a bigger wave of momentum than Methuen. The Rangers (14-5) closed the regular season with six straight wins, punctuated by come-from-behind victories over Billerica and top-ranked Amesbury, and winning its own invitational tournament.

“Those wins solidified the confidence in knowing that we are battle tested going into the state tournament,” Methuen coach Jason Smith said.

“These were great games to end our regular season with so we know we have the drive and energy to beat any opponent we face in the upcoming weeks. The girls knew there was a lot at stake beating an undefeated team (Amesbury), winning our own tournament, and putting ourselves in the best possible position to have the highest seed. Playing in the [Merrimack Valley Conference] has really prepared us for games like this and games we will have in the tournament.”

▪ Peabody won the final Courtney Corning Memorial Tournament on Sunday afternoon, beating Beverly, 13-1, with Abby Bettencourt firing a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. The tournament has been held for 14 years in memory of Courtney Corning, a captain-elect of the Peabody team who died in a car accident in 2007. The tournament has raised over $50,000 for college scholarships, with a senior from each participating team receiving one.

▪ Seedings/pairings for all five divisions in the MIAA Tournament will be released on Wednesday, but brackets will not be official for 24 hours. Preliminary-round play will start Friday.

