Dustin Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series

The LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 at Centurion Club outside of London. The PGA Tour and European tour denied releases for players, meaning they risk punishment — possibly a loss of tour membership — by competing.

Phil Mickelson was missing from the list that was released Tuesday night. It was his damaging remarks in February that led to Johnson and other top players to say they would stay on the PGA Tour.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Three months after declaring he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson will be among 42 players in the field for next week’s LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a $25 million in prize money that’s backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Other players in the 48-man field were not a surprise: Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia had indicated they would be playing, along with Ian Poulter.

American players who are chasing the Saudi riches are Talor Gooch, who won his first PGA Tour event last fall at the RSM Classic, and three-time tour winner Hudson Swafford.

Greg Norman’s group also went after amateurs, adding US Amateur champion James Piot and David Puig, who is competing for Arizona State in the NCAA Championship this week.

Earlier, Jack Nicklaus said he met with a Saudi Arabian group as a courtesy and had “zero interest” in running a rival golf circuit.

“I don’t care what kind of money they would have thrown at me. My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour,” Nicklaus said at his annual news conference in Dublin, Ohio, ahead of the Memorial. “I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today. My allegiance is there and it’s going to stay there.”

Nicklaus was unusually brief, with three questions related to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series that is set to start next week outside of London and has an eight-tournament schedule, five of them in the United States.

Nicklaus had said in an interview with the Firepit Collective that the Saudi group had offered him “something in excess of $100 million,” adding the job was “probably similar” to what Norman is doing.

In the Firepit Collective story, Nicklaus said he turned the offer down verbally and in writing.