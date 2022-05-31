EMass girls’ softball: Methuen’s Kiele Coleman headlines Players of the Week

Riley Caulfield, Millis — The sophomore had a busy Saturday, powering the Mohawks to a pair of wins in the Cardinal Spellman Tournament. She collected 3 hits, 2 RBIs, and 4 runs scored in a a 15-1 win over Canton, then tossed a two-hitter, with four strikeouts, a 5-2 victory over host Spellman in the final.
Kiele Coleman, Methuen — The sophomore belted a game-tying, two-run double in a 7-4 win over Billerica before launching a game-tying, two-run homer in a 3-2 victory over Amesbury in the championship game of the Methuen Invitational final.
Mia Hansen, Natick — The senior delivered a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 3-2 Bay State Conference win over Wellesley. Hansen also struck out seven over six innings of work. Hansen added two hits in an 11-0 victory over Brookline on Thursday.
Giana LaCedra, Lowell — The senior celebrated her final regular-season game by striking out 15 in her second straight no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Concord-Carlisle on Sunday. The UMass Lowell-bound righthander completed the regular season with a school-record 293 strikeouts.
Cassidy Machado, Middleborough — The junior hurler struck out 10 while scattering four hits and allowing only one run in a 4-1 win over Plymouth South. She added two hits and an RBI. Then she fanned three and surrendered four hits and one run in a 6-1 win over Greater New Bedford.
