EMass girls’ softball: Methuen’s Kiele Coleman headlines Players of the Week

Riley Caulfield, Millis — The sophomore had a busy Saturday, powering the Mohawks to a pair of wins in the Cardinal Spellman Tournament. She collected 3 hits, 2 RBIs, and 4 runs scored in a a 15-1 win over Canton, then tossed a two-hitter, with four strikeouts, a 5-2 victory over host Spellman in the final.

Kiele Coleman, Methuen — The sophomore belted a game-tying, two-run double in a 7-4 win over Billerica before launching a game-tying, two-run homer in a 3-2 victory over Amesbury in the championship game of the Methuen Invitational final.

Mia Hansen, Natick — The senior delivered a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 3-2 Bay State Conference win over Wellesley. Hansen also struck out seven over six innings of work. Hansen added two hits in an 11-0 victory over Brookline on Thursday.