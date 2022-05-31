Game 50: Reds at Red Sox lineups and notes

After winning four consecutive series, the Red Sox dropped the rubber match of their five-game series with the last-place Orioles Monday night, 10-0. It was their most lopsided loss of the season.
They will try to put that behind them when they host the Reds for a two-game series beginning Tuesday night.
Michael Wacha will be on the mound for the Red Sox.
Outfielder Tommy Pham should be eligible to the Reds. Pham, 34, was suspended by Major League Baseball for three games on Saturday after he slapped San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson because of a dispute about their fantasy football league.
Advertisement
Here is a preview.
Lineups
REDS (16-31): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Castillo (1-2, 4.35 ERA)
RED SOX (23-26): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (3-0, 2.83 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Reds vs. Wacha: Albert Almora Jr. 4-9, Aristides Aquino 0-4, Brandon Drury 2-5, Kyle Farmer 0-3, Mike Moustakas 2-20, Nick Senzel 0-7, Joey Votto 16-44.
Red Sox vs. Castillo: Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-9, Kiké Hernández 0-3, Trevor Story 0-3, Alex Verdugo 0-2.
Stat of the day: Vázquez is batting .356 with a .920 OPS over 22 games (26-for-73, eight doubles, one home run, 16 RBI, six walks).
Notes: Wacha is 12-2 with a 2.81 ERA over 23 career appearances (19 starts) against the Reds. … Castillo hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his four starts this year. … Xander Bogaerts went 7-for-17 (.412 average) with four doubles and 5 RBI over the five-game series. against the Orioles.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.