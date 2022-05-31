How Jayson Tatum’s grandmother forged a lifelong bond with Celtics great Jo Jo White

She and her brother, Randolph, would go to Jo Jo White’s house on the other side of Rutger Street almost every day after school. Jo Jo was the youngest of seven children, and there was always something happening there. They would shoot baskets on the rickety goal attached to a wall outside his house. They would go to Compton Hill Missionary Baptist Church and listen to Jo Jo’s father, George, lead sermons. They would share long, loving Sunday dinners.

Rose Mary Johnson remembers the halcyon days growing up on St. Louis’s south side in the 1950s, when a future Celtics legend and his family became part of her family, too.

Advertisement

Johnson couldn’t know that White would go on to become a seven-time All-Star point guard and Basketball Hall of Famer whose No. 10 now hangs in the TD Garden rafters. And she didn’t know that she would one day have a grandson, Jayson Tatum, who could be charting a similar course in Boston.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“I remember when Jayson got drafted in 2017, Rose Mary said they were the biggest tears of joy she’d ever had, to know that he was going to be a Celtic, just like Jo Jo,” said White’s wife, Debbie. “She said, ‘I can only hope his legacy will be just as complete as Jo Jo’s. What a blessing that would be.’ ”

Jayson Tatum with his grandmother, Rose Mary Johnson, and his half-sister Kaden at the 2017 NBA Draft. Tatum was drafted No. 3 overall by the Celtics. Courtesy

Jo Jo White died in 2018 following a series of health issues, but he was still in Boston when Tatum was drafted, and he was warmed by the improbable connection.

Tatum smiled recently when he thought about the serendipity of it all.

“It is pretty cool to think about, him being from St. Louis and a Celtics and NBA great, and that he actually grew up with my grandmother,” Tatum said. “And now, I’m here. It’s just really cool.”

Advertisement

Spirit of St. Louis

When Jo Jo and Rose Mary were children, there weren’t many houses in their neighborhood, so the families essentially became one, bonded by their ages and proximity and faith.

Jo Jo’s older sisters — Shirley, Adlean, and Irene — babysat Rose Mary and Randolph. But the families spent so much time together that it never felt like a responsibility. Rose Mary referred to Jo Jo and his siblings as her cousins, and his parents as her aunt and uncle.

One year, Randolph’s parents gave him a bicycle for his birthday. He loved it, but he didn’t know how to ride it. Jo Jo knew how to ride, but his parents couldn’t afford a bike. So it became a gift for both. Randolph would hop on the handlebars or on the back, and Jo Jo would pedal them around.

After long days playing outside together, the children usually were joined by the rest of their families, and the dinners lasted for hours.

“We were really like one big family,” Rose Mary said. “Jo Jo’s family helped raise us and had such an impact on our lives.”

Over time, Jo Jo transformed from the boy shooting baskets outdoors in St. Louis into one of the top college prospects in the nation. But that didn’t change how he was perceived at home.

“I never thought of him so much as a basketball player,” Rose Mary said. “I mean, he was, but that wasn’t what bonded us. We were always together, having dinners, going to church, going to the park. There was always something.”

Advertisement

White became a two-time All-American at Kansas and won a gold medal with the US team at the 1968 Olympics before being selected by the Celtics with the ninth pick of the 1969 draft.

Rose Mary had never been to an NBA game, but when she turned 21 in 1971, White invited her to see the Celtics face the Bulls in Chicago. She and one of White’s cousins drove from St. Louis to Chicago, and White got them a room in the team’s hotel.

“I can’t even tell you how they played in the game, but we were in the land of the giants,” Rose Mary said with a chuckle. “We went out with them after the game and just had a great time. It was the most memorable birthday.”

Jo Jo White shoots over a Braves player during a 1973 game. PDFPAGES

Most often, though, the two families just gathered and watched White and the Celtics play on television. White came home to St. Louis most summers and would put on small fireworks displays for children in his old neighborhood, and he’d always stop in to see the Johnson family while he was there.

‘It gave him life’

White spent 10 seasons with the Celtics and retired in 1981 after a year with the Kansas City Kings. He lived in Rochester, N.Y., for several years before he and Debbie moved back to Boston. Johnson remained in St. Louis, where she served 31 years in the Army Reserves and worked as a teacher and a principal.

Advertisement

The time and distance made it difficult for the two families to maintain their relationship, but whenever they reconnected, it was as if they were back on Rutger Street.

When Tatum was drafted by the Celtics with the third pick of the 2017 draft, White was seven years removed from having a brain tumor removed, and his health was deteriorating. But this news gave him a jolt.

“He was still able to articulate, and he was just so excited they drafted a St. Louis kid who was also really part of his family,” Debbie White said. “It gave him such a complete high. It gave him life.

“And over those next few months, he’d be so proud watching him play. He’d always say, ‘Jayson is representing the Lou.’ ”

Jo Jo White and wife Debbie in undated photo Debbie White

In December 2017, Johnson came to Boston to see Tatum play for the Celtics, and to see her old friend. The day after the game, she and Debbie went to the hospital together to visit White, who was battling pneumonia. He had tubes down his throat and could not talk, but he could see Johnson and he could hold her hand.

He died a few weeks later at the age of 71, but Johnson takes comfort in the fact that she was able to say goodbye.

“It meant so much to him to see a friend of almost 60 years,” Debbie White said. “He knew that she was there.”

Advertisement

‘The craziest story’

Tatum’s father, Justin, still finds the connections of the families hard to fathom. He said that many St. Louis residents adopted the Celtics simply because White had played for them. Now, Tatum could be on his way to becoming the best player the city ever produced, and Celtics green is becoming even more prominent there.

“It almost felt like this was destined to happen with Jayson,” said Justin, who still coaches high school basketball in the city. “It’s like everything lined up.”

Johnson and Debbie White remain close. Johnson stayed with Debbie on other trips to Boston and they went to Celtics games together, watching Tatum on the court as White’s No. 10 hung from the rafters above them.

Debbie White moved to Texas recently, but she and Johnson are planning a trip to Mexico soon. They talk on the phone often. They chat about the Celtics, Tatum’s emergence as the franchise’s next great player, and this unlikely connection.

“It’s just so funny that from just that little neighborhood, Jo Jo and Rose were next-door neighbors and best friends all those years ago,” Debbie White said. “Then that she would have a son, who would have a son who would become a Celtics star. Isn’t it just the craziest story you’ve ever heard?”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.