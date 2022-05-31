John Wroblewski named the coach of US women’s national hockey team

John Wroblewski was named the head coach of the US national women’s hockey team Tuesday after recent success guiding the men’s development program. Wroblewski’s hiring is currently limited to coaching the American women at the world championships in Denmark in August. He replaces Joel Johnson, who is stepping down after one year as part of his commitment to coach the University of St. Thomas women’s program. Wroblewski takes over an aging US team that’s in transition after settling for silver medals following losses to Canada at both the Beijing Winter Games in February and the world championships in August. The Americans struggled in matching the Canadians’ speed and up-tempo style of play in having lost four straight in international play over the past year. Wroblewski has spent the past two seasons coaching the Los Angeles Kings’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign. Wroblewski, 41, is best known for his four years at the National Team Development Program. From 2016-2020, he oversaw teams which produced 29 NHL Draft picks, including 11 first-round picks led by Jack Hughes, who was selected No. 1 in by New Jersey in 2019. Under Wroblewski, the NTDP enjoyed a 33-game winning streak in international play and made its first USHL conference final appearance in 2018.

Nicklaus: No interest in running Saudi league

Jack Nicklaus says he met with a Saudi Arabian group as a courtesy and had “zero interest” in running a rival golf circuit now being led by Greg Norman. “I don’t care what kind of money they would have thrown at me. My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour,” Nicklaus said at his annual news conference in Dublin, Ohio, ahead of the Memorial. “I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today. My allegiance is there and it’s going to stay there.” Nicklaus was unusually brief, with three questions related to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series that is set to start next week outside of London and has an eight-tournament schedule, five of them in the United States. Norman has not announced the 48-man field that will be competing for $20 million in individual play and $5 million for a team concept. The PGA Tour and European tour has denied releases to their players under threat of losing their membership. Nicklaus had said in an interview with the Firepit Collective that the Saudi group had offered him “something in excess of $100 million,” adding the job was “probably similar” to what Norman is doing. In the Firepit Collective story, Nicklaus said he turned the offer down verbally and in writing.

Advertisement

BASKETBALL

Both of Embiid’s hands needed surgery

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid underwent surgeries for a sprained right thumb and an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure, which were done Monday, is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp. Embiid averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds in the postseason despite playing with the hand injuries. The thumb injury happened in the opening round against Toronto. Embiid, 28, led the NBA in scoring this past season, averaging a career-best 30.6 points in 68 games. The 7-footer from the Cameroon also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in helping Philadelphia reach the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second straight year . . . The Cleveland Cavaliers hired former Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton as an assistant under J.B. Bickerstaff. The 42-year-old Walton finished his 11-year NBA playing career with the Cavaliers in 2012 before getting into coaching. He spent nine years playing for the Lakers, winning NBA titles in 2009 and 2010. Walton coached the Lakers from 2017-19 before going to Sacramento. He spent two-plus seasons with the Kings, but was fired following a 6-11 start last season. He also served as an assistant with Golden State, winning a title in 2015 . . . North Carolina State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is returning for his sophomore season after going through the NBA Draft process.

Advertisement

SOCCER

Abramovich responds with suit after sanctions

Roman Abramovich has filed a lawsuit at the EU’s general court against the European Union Council, which imposed sanctions on the former Chelsea owner as part of measures targeting Russia and President Vladimir Putin’s close allies. The EU in March included the Russian oligarch on its list of individuals targeted with frozen assets and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich was forced to sell Chelsea after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine. The sale of the Premier League club for $3.2 billion — the highest price ever paid for a sports team — was completed Monday by a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly. The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, said Portuguese authorities confirmed that the sale of Chelsea by Abramovich does not benefit him or an entity associated with him, and that the proceeds would only be released for humanitarian activities in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Berhalter kicks aside goalie question

With goalkeeping for the US men’s national team at its most uncertain in 30 years, coach Gregg Berhalter sidestepped saying whether he would be comfortable starting Zack Steffen, Matt Turner, or Ethan Horvath at the World Cup if they aren’t playing regularly for their Premier League clubs. Steffen, 29, played in just one league game at Manchester City this season. Turner, 27, will join Arsenal next month from the New England Revolution as a backup to Aaron Ramsdale. Horvath, 26, had just six league appearances at Nottingham Forest before Sunday’s promotion playoff final. “I’m not sure that the question needs to be answered right now,” Berhalter said Tuesday, a day before the US team plays Morocco in an exhibition at Cincinnati. “I think it’s time to just let all of this play out. And that’s the beauty of time in this case. So what we can do is assess the situations.” . . . Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman was approved for a change of association from Germany to the United States by FIFA, three days after his 20th birthday. Tillman was born in Germany to a father in the US military and a German mother. He played for the US under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels . . . Charlotte fired coach Miguel Angel Ramírez just 14 league games into the MLS season (5-8-1). No explanation was given for the firing. Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Assistant coach Mikel Antía, head fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto, and first team video analyst Luis Piedrahita also were fired . . . Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernández will miss 3-4 months after injuring a knee ligament Saturday. Atlanta said the injury will prevent him from being called up to the Venezuelan national team for international matches.