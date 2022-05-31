Kelly Blake, Alex Proefrock lead offense, Medfield girls’ lacrosse rallies to beat Cohasset

Facing an early three-goal deficit on the road in its regular-season finale, the ninth-ranked Medfield girls’ lacrosse team regrouped at the half, made a few tweaks, and rallied for an impressive 10-8 nonleague victory over No. 11 Cohasset in front of a large crowd Tuesday afternoon.

“We talked about keeping our heads up and that we needed to play our game,” Medfield coach Mary Laughna said. “We sorted some things out and talked about everything we needed to fix.

“We came out strong at the beginning of the second half. I’m proud of how we played cohesively as a team and were able to take what we talked about and really dig in and execute what we needed to.”

Advertisement

Kelly Blake (five goals, assist) and Alex Proefrock (three goals, two assists) keyed the attack, and in the back, Lauren Schofield and Lillie Cumming were stellar defensively.

In the net, Sophie Young recorded 15 saves, keeping the Skippers at bay.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Young played out of her mind in net. She really held things together for us today and has come up big for us the past several games,” Laughna said.

Medfield (15-3) will be a top 5 seed in the MIAA Division 3 tournament. Pairings will be released Friday or Saturday. Cohasset (13-3-1) will be a high seed in the same bracket.

Billerica 15, Melrose 6 — Julia Trainor collected five goals and seven assists and Sara MacLeod had four goals and two assists for the Indians (14-4) in the nonleague win.

Cape Cod Academy 18, Martha’s Vineyard 3 — Ella Bartolomei racked up seven goals and five assists in the Cape & Islands win for the Seahawks (13-3). Tilly Crosby and Mavis O’Neil each added three goals.

Hamilton-Wenham 17, Bishop Fenwick 8 — Haley Hamilton (nine goals), Kara O’Shea (four goals, four assists), and Riley Clarke (three goals, assist) led the Generals (11-7) to the nonleague win.

Advertisement

Monomoy 17, Plymouth South 7 — Lucy Mawn scored her 100th goal of the season for the Sharks (12-5) in the nonleague win.

Pentucket 15, Haverhill 12 — Lana Mickelson (five goals, three assists) and Cat Colvin (three goals, three assists) led the Panthers (10-4) to the nonleague win.

Sandwich 16, Silver Lake 5 — Claire Moniz (four goals, assist), Ryann Cobban (four goals, assist), and Riley Morrison (three goals) led the Blue Knights (17-1-1) to the nonleague win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Advanced Math and Science 10, Tyngsborough 9 — Senior Caden Grinnell earned his 100th career assist in the victory for the Eagles (15-4), making him the first Eagle to have at least 100 goals and 100 assists in his career.

Archbishop Williams 22, Matignon 7 — Junior Zac McClay scored nine goals and added two assists for the Bishops (7-11) in their final Catholic Central League game of the season.

Pope Francis 15, East Longmeadow 4 — Gage Sperlonga racked up seven points and Rich Roy and Colin O’Brien each had five for the Cardinals (7-8) in the semifinals of the PVIAC Class B Tournament.

Rockland 10, Abington 7 — Justin Cronin netted four goals to lift the Bulldogs (11-6) past the Green Wave (9-9) for their fourth straight win.

Southeastern 16, Cape Cod Tech 1 — Thomas Hustins and Jacob Lehan each had four goals as the Hawks (9-7) defeated the Crusaders (4-15) for the second time this season.

Advertisement

Wahconah 24, South Hadley 2 — Junior Devin Lampron had 10 points while seniors Caden Padelford and Billy O’Neill each had nine for the Warriors (16-1) in their PVIAC Class B Tournament semifinal win.

Peyton Doyle and Ethan Fuller contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.



