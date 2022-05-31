As Matt Barnes’s performance craters, can the Red Sox do anything with their former closer?

Among pitchers with at least 17 innings, Barnes has the fourth-highest ERA in the majors.

Matt Barnes has an ugly 7.94 earned run average and a 1.71 WHIP over 20 appearances and 17 innings this season. He also is averaging 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, a dramatic plunge from the 13.3 he averaged from 2017-21.

The short answer is not much. Demoting Barnes to the minor leagues would require the righthander’s consent, something that’s unlikely.

Releasing him with $15.86 million remaining on his contract is equally unlikely, as is a trade unless the Sox find a team with a bad contract in the same range it wants to swap.

For now the Sox have tried using Barnes in low-leverage situations to rebuild both his fastball and confidence. He entered Monday night’s game against the Orioles in the top of the ninth inning with the Sox trailing 7-0.

Barnes got an out on a deep fly ball. Two singles and a three-run homer by Ryan Mountcastle followed.

Barnes faced six hitters. Five put the ball in play and all at an exit velocity of at least 95.9 mph.

“I’ve got to give him credit. He’s still competing,” manager Alex Cora said Tuesday before the Sox played the Cincinnati Reds.

“Stuff-wise, velocity is there. The breaking ball wasn’t great [Monday]. It’s kind of like one step forward, one step back.

“It’s hard [to keep using him] at this level, but we have to. We have to keep pitching him and hopefully at one point the work he’s put in before games and after games and watching video and talking to [the pitching coaches] and everybody that’s involved it clicks.

“It’s a guy we’re not going to give up. We have to keep working with him. Obviously he’s been punched in the stomach a few times.”

Cora was being charitable about the velocity. Barnes topped out at 95.8 mph on Monday but has averaged 94.5 this season.

“I’m doing everything I can,” Barnes said. “I’m confident I can get it back. It’s frustrating, of course.”

Sale making progress

Chris Sale is not close to pitching for the Sox. But he’s at least a speck on the horizon, which is an improvement.

Sale threw a bullpen session in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday and felt “really good” according to Cora.

He’s scheduled to throw again on Thursday and again next Monday.

The plan would be for Sale to then face hitters in batting practice, then pitch in a simulated game or two before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

“Excited. A lot different than a month ago with his situation and being able to get on the mound,” Cora said.

Rehab coordinator Walter Miranda told Cora that Sale looked comfortable on the mound.

“A lot better. He’s in a better spot heath-wise and obviously as a baseball player,” Cora said. “Hopefully from now on there’s no obstacles and we can get him here sooner rather than later.”

Sale fractured a rib during a throwing session during the lockout. His return was then slowed by a non-baseball medical issue the Sox have provided little detail on other than to say it was not related to COVID-19.

Sale has missed approximately 45 starts over the last three seasons, most while recovering from Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

Rare meeting

There were dozens of Reds fans lined up to take the Fenway Park tour on Tuesday afternoon. This series is only the third time Cincinnati has visited Fenway since interleague play started in 1997.

The Reds were 0-3 in 2005 and 0-2 in 2014.

Because the teams play so infrequently, pre-series preparation was a bit different.

“A lot of video and making phone calls,” Cora said. “There’s a few pitchers that you know and a few hitters but at the end you dig in a little bit more. You rely on what you see on the video, you don’t rely on experience.”

The Sox play two games at Cincinnati Sept. 20-21. It will be their first trip there since 2017.

Strahm still out

Lefthanded reliever Matt Strahm, who went on the COVID-19 injured list on Monday, remained sidelined Tuesday despite hope before the game that he would be cleared. Strahm was in the clubhouse before the game wearing white Celtics game shorts and a white Jayson Tatum jersey … The Reds had Tommy Pham in left field in their original lineup. He was scratched roughly two hours before first pitch with tightness in his left calf. The Reds slapped together a new lineup that had Albert Amora in left … The Sox will get their first look at Hunter Greene on Wednesday. The 22-year-old righthander was the second pick of the 2017 draft. Greene has averaged 98.5 mph with his fastball but is 2-6 with a 5.89 ERA in nine starts, having allowed 15 home runs.

