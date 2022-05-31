Max Kepler does damage in Twins’ win over Tigers in doubleheader opener

Minnesota’s Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Kepler is hitting .320 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 25 at-bats against Detroit this season.

Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 win over the Tigers in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader in Detroit.

Tigers starter Rony Garcia (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs and seven hits in five innings.

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Trevor Larnach, and the Twins added four more runs in the third.

Byron Buxton led off with a single — his first hit in 24 at-bats against Detroit this season — and scored on Kepler’s double.

Jorge Polanco singled, and with one out Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to left for his sixth homer of the season.

Miguel Cabrera singled — career hit No. 3,030 — and scored in the fourth to make it 6-1, but Kepler added a two-run single in the seventh.

Daz Cameron ended Smeltzer’s day with an RBI double in the seventh.

Before the game, Minnesota placed Carlos Correa on the COVID-19 injured list, a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive for the virus.

Minnesota selected the contract of infielder Jermaine Palacios from Triple A St. Paul and he was in the starting lineup, going 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout in his major league debut.

White Sox’ Tim Anderson on injured list

The Chicago White Sox put shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin and activated outfielder Luis Robert off the COVID-19 injured list ahead of their game in Toronto.

Anderson’s IL stint is retroactive to May 30. The 2019 AL batting champ left Sunday’s win over the Cubs, going down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’s fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out.

A first-time All-Star in 2021, Anderson ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average. He has five home runs and 19 RBI in 40 games.

Robert last played May 22 against the Yankees. He’s batting .285 with six homers and 17 RBI in 33 games.

Nationals’ Joe Ross to have Tommy John surgery

Nationals righthander Joe Ross will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, clouding his future with Washington in his final year under contract.

The 29-year-old starter has been out since spring training with right elbow issues, and he exited a minor league rehab start last week with renewed soreness.

“He got different opinions, and they all came back to say that he needed surgery,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said before a game against the Mets.

Ross was a member of the Nationals’ 2019 championship team and appeared in two games during the World Series against Houston.

Martinez had rosier news on injured starter Stephen Strasburg, who will make his first minor league rehab start with Triple A Rochester on Friday. Strasburg has been out since last June following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

The 33-year-old right-hander could return to the majors in the next couple of weeks, depending on how he feels at Triple A.

“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Martinez said.

Mets demote struggling Dominic Smith

The New York Mets optioned first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith to Triple A Syracuse amid a slow start to the season for the 26-year-old.

The Mets promoted righthander Adonis Medina ahead of a game against the Washington Nationals.

Smith batted .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but the former first-round pick has struggled to replicate that success. He is hitting .186 this season without a home run in 101 plate appearances and with a .543 OPS.

Sending down Smith allows the Mets to keep outfielder Nick Plummer on the roster. Plummer, a 25-year-old former first-round pick with five big league games, had four RBIs in a 13-5 win over Washington on Monday and hit a tying homer in the ninth inning of a 5-4, 10-inning win over Philadelphia on Sunday for his first major league hit.