Red Sox can’t complete ninth-inning comeback in loss to lowly Reds

No odes will be written to Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory by the Reds before a crowd of 28,577 at Fenway.

On that October night, it took the efforts of Hall of Famers like Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan, and Tony Perez to defeat the valiant Red Sox and finish what is still regarded one of the greatest Fall Classics, if not the very best.

The Cincinnati Reds had not won a game at Fenway Park since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series.

The Red Sox continued to slide, losing for the third time in four games and managing only four hits against a Reds team that started the night tied for the worst record in the game at 16-31.

The 23-27 Sox also struck out 15 times. Both of Cincinnati’s runs were the product of throwing errors.

The Sox had one hit entering the ninth inning. To that point they had gone 17 consecutive innings without scoring.

Facing Reds closer Tony Santillan, Kiké Hernández grounded a leadoff single into center field. Rafael Devers followed with a double to left.

J.D. Martinez struck out looking for the first out. Xander Bogaerts popped to shallow center field. Alex Verdugo’s infield single scored Hernández and moved Devers to third.

Trevor Story, who drove in 32 runs in May, could not produce another one as he struck out on three pitches, the last one swinging through a fastball.

It was Santillan’s fourth save.

The first five innings took a tidy 73 minutes as the starting pitchers dominated.

Luis Castillo, facing the Red Sox for the first time in his career, used a fastball/changeup combination (along with a few sliders) to retire 15 of the first 17 he faced, nine by strikeout.

The exceptions were a single by Devers in the first inning and the walk Martinez drew in fourth. Martinez moved up on a passed ball but was stranded as Bogaerts and Verdugo grounded out.

Castillo induced 19 swing and misses in five innings. Then he lost the plate in the sixth, walking Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hernández on eight pitches.

Devers got ahead 3 and 1 then grounded into a double play. Martinez struck out swinging at a slider to end what initially was a promising inning.

Castillo was done after six innings and 100 pitches. He allowed one hit, struck out 10, and walked three. The 29-year-old righthander topped out at six strikeouts in his four previous starts this season.

Michael Wacha retired the first 12 Reds in order on 46 pitches with only one ball clearing the infield. His dalliance with perfection ended when Joey Votto lined a curveball to the gap in right to open the fifth inning.

The ball struck the top of the short fence in front of the Red Sox bullpen, just missing a home run. Votto settled for a double, his first career extra-base hit at Fenway.

Wacha retired the next three hitters on six pitches to quickly end the threat.

Albert Almora Jr. led off the sixth with a single to left field. He advanced to third when Matt Reynolds singled down the right-field line.

Wacha nearly worked out of this jam, too. Aristides Aquino grounded to third and Devers fired to the plate to catch Almora in a rundown.

Brandon Drury popped to shortstop for the second out. Nick Senzel followed with a grounder to third for what should have been the final out, but Devers threw wide and Reynolds scored.

Lefthander Austin Davis was called in to face Votto and walked him. Tyler Stephenson drove a long fly ball to center that Hernández tracked down.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.