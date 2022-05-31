State boys’ volleyball tournament: Needham the team to beat in D1, but who emerges in the new D2?

In Division 1, all eyes will be on Needham. The Rockets have won 41 straight matches and are the defending state champs, pursuing a second consecutive perfect season as the bracket’s top seed. No. 2 Westford, No. 3 St. John’s Prep and No. 4 Winchester lead the rest of the 34-team field.

The Division 2 tournament opens up a new title race between 39 teams. North Quincy, led by first-year coach Megan Johnston, beat Greater New Bedford out for the top seed by less than a tenth of a point in the MIAA’s final power rankings. No. 3 Westfield and No. 4 Milford were separated by less than one hundredth of a point. If the ratings are any indication, this should be a close and competitive tournament.

For the first time, the MIAA will crown two boys’ volleyball champions in the new statewide tournament alignment.

Advertisement

The state championships will take place from June 15-16. Here’s how the two divisions stack up ahead of the tournament, which begins with preliminary-round play on Thursday:

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Needham.

Sleeper: No. 6 Lowell.

Players to Watch: Matteo Luciani (Lexington), Ben Putnam (Needham), Jaidin Russell (Newton South), Jasper Schultz (Winchester), Kaz Veitas (Newton North).

Longest road trip: No. 18 Acton-Boxborough at No. 15 New Bedford — 78 miles.

The Rockets (19-0) have been the clear-cut best team in Massachusetts since spring sports returned in 2021. Needham took 120 consecutive sets before finally dropping one against Newton North in its final match of the regular season. Usually, one set win is nothing to write home about, but for the field, this represents even the smallest weakness in the Rockets’ armor.

At least eight or nine schools make up a second tier of worthy challengers. Westford (17-1) boasts the second-longest winning streak in the state, having triumphed in every match since a season-opening loss to Lowell. The Raiders (19-1) split the season series with the Ghosts and also went undefeated in the Merrimack Valley Conference. They scarcely played out of their league, but should be an intriguing wild card.

Advertisement

Division 2

Favorite: No. 3 Westfield.

Sleeper: No. 5 Wayland

Players to Watch: Valdir Aragoso (Milford), Joe Barenboym (Wayland), Cameron Johnston (North Quincy), Jonathan Narsjo (O’Bryant), Vitaly Samoleynko (Westfield).

Longest road trip: No. 37 Longmeadow at No. 28 Greater Lawrence —105 miles.

Westfield (19-1) slots in as the No. 4 seed due to a low strength of schedule. But make no mistake: the Bombers have a track record of success as the 2019 state champs. Their only loss this season came against Needham, and the Whip City boys picked up notable wins against third-seeded Milford and fifth-seeded Wayland.

Wayland, meanwhile, has battled injuries and COVID-related absences all season while playing one of the toughest schedules in the state. The Warriors (11-8) still emerged with key victories against Lincoln-Sudbury, Winchester, and Cambridge, and have been battle-tested for the tournament. Top-seeded North Quincy, as well as Greater New Bedford, Milford, and O’Bryant, should also make things interesting.

MIAA tourney

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Needham (19-0); 2. Westford (17-1); 3. St. John’s Prep (18-1); 4. Winchester (18-4); 5. Lexington (15-3); 6. Lowell (19-1); 7. Natick (13-4); 8. Newton South (12-7); 9. Lincoln-Sudbury (13-5); 10. Newton North (11-7); 11. Haverhill (12-5); 12. Cambridge (13-7); 13. Malden (19-1); 14. Brockton (12-6); 15. New Bedford (11-8); 16. Quincy (12-8); 17. Brookline (10-8); 18. Acton-Boxborough (6-11); 19. Chelmsford (10-10); 20. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (10-9); 21. Boston Latin (10-6); 22. Andover (12-8); 23. BC High (7-9); 24. Revere (14-6); 25. Xaverian (8-8); 26. Algonquin (15-5); 27. North Andover (8-11); 28. Methuen (8-12); 29. Durfee (8-12); 30. Braintree (5-13); 31. Central Catholic (5-15); 32. Wellesley (4-12); 33. Springfield Central (10-9); 34. Doherty (11-9).

Advertisement

Thu., June 2 — Preliminary

Doherty at Central Catholic, 6.

TBA — Preliminary

Springfield Central at Wellesley, TBA.

Thu., June 2 — First round

North Andover at Lowell, 5; Acton-Boxborough at New Bedford, 6.

Fri., June 3 — First round

Braintree at St. John’s Prep, 5; Boston Latin at Cambridge, 6.

TBA — First round

TBA at Needham, TBA; TBA at Westford, TBA; Algonquin at Natick, TBA; Andover at Haverhill, TBA; BC High at Newton North, TBA; Brookline at Quincy, TBA; Chelmsford at Brockton, TBA; Durfee at Winchester, TBA; Methuen at Lexington, TBA; Revere at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Malden, TBA; Xaverian at Newton South, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. North Quincy (14-1); 2. Greater New Bedford (13-3); 3. Westfield (19-1); 4. Milford (19-3); 5. Wayland (11-8); 6. O’Bryant (17-4); 7. West Springfield (15-4); 8. Medfield (14-4); 9. Nipmuc (18-3); 10. Greater Lowell (13-7); 11. Ludlow (14-5); 12. Agawam (12-7); 13. Lowell Catholic (12-6); 14. Burlington (8-7); 15. Holyoke (16-2); 16. Minnechaug (9-11); 17. Frontier (15-2); 18. Bellingham (10-9); 19. Millis (8-8); 20. Putnam (11-6); 21. Keefe Tech (16-2); 22. Chicopee Comprehensive (9-10); 23. Somerville (9-7); 24. Abby Kelley Foster (16-2); 25. Billerica (2-18); 26. Randolph (10-8); 27. Salem (9-6); 28. Greater Lawrence (10-10); 29. Latin Academy (5-16); 30. Leominster (13-5); 31. King Philip (5-13); 32. Fitchburg (9-9); 33. Pioneer Charter I (12-4); 34. Burncoat (13-5); 35. Southwick (10-9); 36. East Longmeadow (10-10); 37. Longmeadow (10-10); 38. Ware (11-8); 39. Prospect Hill (5-5).

Advertisement

Thu., June 2 — Preliminary

Burncoat at King Philip, 4; Prospect Hill at Randolph, 5:30.

TBA — Preliminary

East Longmeadow at Latin Academy, TBA; Longmeadow at Greater Lawrence, TBA; Pioneer Charter I at Fitchburg, TBA; Southwick at Leominster, TBA; Ware at Salem, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Greater New Bedford, TBA; TBA at Milford, TBA; TBA at North Quincy, TBA; TBA at O’Bryant, TBA; TBA at Wayland, TBA; TBA at West Springfield, TBA; TBA at Westfield, TBA; Abby Kelley Foster at Nipmuc, TBA; Bellingham at Holyoke, TBA; Billerica at Medfield, TBA; Chicopee Comprehensive at Ludlow, TBA; Frontier at Minnechaug, TBA; Keefe Tech at Agawam, TBA; Millis at Burlington, TBA; Putnam at Lowell Catholic, TBA; Somerville at Greater Lowell, TBA.











