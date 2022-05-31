Russian opposition leader Navalny says he faces new criminal charges

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that he is facing new criminal accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term.

Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to declare that the authorities have opened a new investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs" and trying to stage unsanctioned rallies.

He added that the charges could keep him in prison for another 15 years if he's convicted.