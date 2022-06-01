10 movies (and one doc miniseries) to watch for Pride Month

Coming out this week, writer-star Joel Kim Booster and director Andrew Ahn’s charming “Clueless”-esque riff on “Pride and Prejudice” relocates Austen to the gay enclave of Fire Island, amid love and friendship. Probing the social and class politics of gay and queer men, Booster’s barbed screenplay and Ahn’s sensitive aesthetic impulses are adroitly joined, bringing to the film both a clever sharpness and a tender vulnerability. Anchored by tremendous performances from Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, and Matt Rogers, “Fire Island” finds heat and heart as a comedy of bad gay manners. Available on Hulu

Whether you’re braving the pandemic to be with the LGBTQ community in person at a Pride parade or connecting with loved ones at home, there’s always time to be annoyed at Target’s branded merchandise. And, also, there’s always time to delve into the rich history of LGBTQ film as it continues to grow and evolve. From gay road trips to drag queen contests and queer buddy comedies to circuit parties , here are 11 gems to check out this Pride Month.

The Living End

Gregg Araki’s “The Living End” burst onto the independent film scene in 1992 like a Molotov cocktail, incinerating traditional ideas about film, sexuality, and identity in its wake. In rough-and-tumble style, Araki sends his two gay protagonists, both living with HIV, on a winding, whirling road trip into the heart of America after one of them kills a police officer. Signaling a fresh wave in LGBTQ filmmaking in the 1990s, Araki’s work later became grouped with what critic and scholar B. Ruby Rich described as New Queer Cinema — a middle finger to polite gay storytelling like Merchant Ivory’s (albeit excellent on its own terms) “Maurice” — which has influenced films to this day. Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel, Kanopy

Tangerine

The excitement, energy, and emotional depth of 2015′s “Tangerine” can’t be contained in a pitch: an adventure through Los Angeles with two Black trans sex workers shot on an iPhone. The film is a testament to the collaboration between its director, Sean Baker, and its irrepressible stars, Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor, playing, respectively, Sin-Dee Rella and her best friend, Alexandra, who bound around in search of the cis-woman that Sin-Dee’s boyfriend and pimp has been two-timing her with. “Tangerine” expertly vacillates between buddy comedy and human drama about people on the margins and their dreams of self-actualization and happiness. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube

Mya Taylor and Kitana Kiki Rodriguez in the 2015 film "Tangerine," directed by Sean Baker. Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

The Queen

Backstage at the 1967 Miss All-America Camp Beauty Contest, the girls are fighting. As they apply makeup and put on their wigs, they transform and also don’t. Though the beauty contest, held at New York City’s Town Hall, is a chance for one drag queen to reign supreme, the conflict and tension surrounding what it means to perform as a queen, to be a queer person, and to allow competition to betray real parts of your personality emerge both as delicious drama for the camera and as proof of the thin line between artifice and authenticity, in documentary and in our everyday lives. Trans icon Flawless Sabrina doles out acerbic wisdom — useful to daughters, mentees, and viewers alike. Available on Kanopy and Vudu

A still from “The Queen," 1968, directed by Frank Simon. Kino Lorber

The Half of It

Alice Wu, writer-director of the pioneering Asian American lesbian feature film “Saving Face” (2004), returned to filmmaking after a considerable hiatus with this tender 2020 take on “Cyrano de Bergerac.” In the Pacific Northwest, Chinese American wallflower Ellie (Leah Lewis) spends most of her time taking care of her father and writing papers for her classmates for extra cash. She finally feels a spark in her life in falling for a girl at her school, but it’s the same girl the popular and ineloquent football player, Paul (Daniel Diemer), also pines for. They strike a deal — Ellie ghostwriting his communication to the girl they both like. The film pulsates with ache, toying with Ellie’s fear of becoming fully herself. But when she takes to the page, she blooms. Available on Netflix

Leah Lewis and Daniel Diemer in a scene from 2020's "The Half of It," a romance about a high school loner who helps a jock woo the popular girl in school. KC Bailey

The Lady and the Dale

Not a movie, technically, but HBO Max’s 2021 documentary miniseries about Elizabeth Carmichael, the trans entrepreneur and (former?) con artist, is nonetheless an enrapturing study in how the stories of trans people are told and by whom. Carmichael sought to revolutionize the automobile with Twentieth Century Motor Car Corporation and its creation, the Dale, a car best described as very much a product of the 1970s. Directed by Nick Cammilleri and Zackary Drucker, the miniseries, with its playful collage animations, at once challenges ideas about trans life at the culturally imagined dawn of the gay rights movement and how capitalism, politics, and media shape our understanding of ourselves and others. Available on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu

Elizabeth Carmichael in the 2021 HBO documentary miniseries "The Lady and the Dale." Courtesy of HBO

Happy Together

As the handover of Hong Kong from Britain back to China was imminent, “Chungking Express” director Wong Kar-wai and actors Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Leslie Cheung Kwok Wing traveled to Argentina, where they enacted a sweltering, torrid, and dysfunctional love affair between two men. Toggling between bleeding yellows and greens and moonlit black and white, 1997′s “Happy Together” is a rush, a direct shot into the veins of love and heartbreak, as they struggle to stay in love, break up, get back together, and cycle through the process again and again. Both a strikingly honest portrayal of star-crossed lovers who do not belong together and an anxiety dream of Mainland China and Hong Kong’s geopolitical relationship, the film is replete with explosively intimate scenes, including a steamy kitchen tango. Available on Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel, HBO Max

Pariah

Alike (Adepero Oduye) finds herself caught between two worlds: the candy-colored neon of New York lesbian clubs where she dons “stud” looks of loose-fitting jerseys, slack jeans, and a baseball cap while hanging out with her lesbian friend Laura (Pernell Walker), and the bland brightness of her middle-class Black home where she is expected to fit the traditional mold. She turns to poetry to search deeper within. Writer-director Dee Rees’s debut simmers with strength, foregrounded in both a captivating naturalism and an intoxicating dreaminess, an ode to liberating oneself in a world hostile to Black queerness. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, HBO Max, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

When the conservative religious parents of high school student Cameron Post (Chloë Grace Moretz) discover her relationship with her girlfriend, they send her to a conversion therapy camp. There, she meets Jane (Sasha Lane) and Adam (Forrest Goodluck), and they come to rely on one another as compatriots in a cruel environment. The success of Desiree Akhavan’s 2018 sophomore feature lies in her ability to find the warmth, humor, and tenderness in traumatic spaces among queer community. Available on Amazon Prime, Hulu

Forrest Goodluck, Sasha Lane, and Chloë Grace Moretz in the 2018 film "The Miseducation of Cameron Post," directed by Desiree Akhavan. Courtesy of FilmRise

Yentl

Legendary multi-hyphenate Barbra Streisand took to the director’s chair — and took on the titular role — in 1983 in her gender-bending musical drama about a young Ashkenazi Jewish woman who, after her father’s death, disguises herself as a young man in order to study the Talmud, the primary text in Jewish law and theology. Adapted from Isaac Bashevis Singer’s short story “Yentl the Yeshiva Boy,” the film features soul-stirring songs like “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” and complicates its protagonist’s journey with a seething love triangle. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Barbra Streisand says goodbye to Mandy Patinkin in a scene from "Yentl." Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Edward II

In 1991, New Queer Cinema renegade Derek Jarman, an uncompromising queer artist (see “Caravaggio,” 1986), remixed Christopher Marlowe’s late-16th-century play about the fiery fall of the British monarch and the doomed queer love that brought him down. Starring Steven Waddington as the king and Tilda Swinton as Edward’s attention-commanding queen, “Edward II” also features an Annie Lennox performance of “Ev’ry Time We Say Goodbye.” Both bombastic and deeply felt, this tale of homophobia written deep within Britain’s history slithers under the skin and into the heart. Available on Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel



