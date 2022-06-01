‘Crimes of the Future’: What’s a body to do?

That Cronenberg wrote and directed should be fair warning. His first movie in eight years, “Crimes of the Future” is very much in the Cronenberg tradition: coldly tactile and scrupulously gruesome, with an ick quotient high enough to merit screening in operating theaters. “We’ve all wanted to see an autopsy, haven’t we?” says Léa Seydoux’s character. It’s not exactly a rhetorical question.

You know how it can be nice to go out to dinner followed by a movie, or a movie then dinner? Either way, “Crimes of the Future” is not the movie you want paired with a meal. It’s not for the faint of, well, any organ. Organs, in fact, are very much front and center. The film presents a world in which “random and novel organs,” as one character puts it, organically grow inside people. The phenomenon is called Accelerated Evolution Syndrome. Consider the possibilities. David Cronenberg has.

The ick element isn’t gratuitous. Cronenberg is anything but a shockmeister. Over the past half century, he’s carved out (poor word choice perhaps) as distinctive and visionary a body of work as there is in modern film. Horror and gore in his movies aren’t about shock, or they are only in passing. Instead, they’re a way of investigating ideas and compulsions as well as fears. Cronenberg makes metaphysical midnight movies. That they’re deeply unsettling in such a matter-of-fact way ups the emotional ante that much more.

Viggo Mortensen, in his fourth movie with Cronenberg, plays Saul Tenser (that’s quite a name). When it comes to neo-organs, let’s just say that Saul has highly innovative innards. He’s “an artist of the inner landscape,” as one character admiringly says.

Viggo Mortensen in "Crimes of the Future." Nikos Nikolopoulos

Saul takes this talent, if that’s the right word, and uses it for a kind of performance art. It’s safe to say that Cronenberg has a fairly dim view of performance art, and those scenes dealing with it verge on very dark, very dry comedy. Mortensen’s quite deft performance subtly plays up that aspect. “I never really know when I’m working on something new,” he says. “It doesn’t seem to be my decision.” His line reading is at once perfectly straightforward and nicely droll.

Seydoux plays his partner, both domestic and professional, Caprice (also quite a name, only more so). “An organism needs organization, otherwise it’s just designer cancer,” she says. A former trauma surgeon, Caprice speaks with some authority on these matters.

The title “Crimes of the Future” requires two explanations. First, Cronenberg made a movie with that name in 1970; it bears no relation to this one. Second, “future” is a bit tricky, conceptually. Neo-organs, that’s certainly futuristic, as is a reference to “desktop surgery.” A mini-video camera that Seydoux’s character wears as a ring is very slick technologically. And it’s a version of “our” world these people live in: There are references to Saul’s fellow artists Picasso, Marcel Duchamp, and Francis Bacon. It’s a kick to imagine what Duchamp would have thought of neo-organs as art. The ultimate ready-mades? It’s a bit terrifying with Bacon.

Kristen Stewart (left) and Léa Seydoux in "Crimes of the Future." Nikos Nikolopoulos

Most everything else is consciously retro. It adds to the general sense of dislocation. The video monitors we see are very 1980s, as is a portable telephone (that antenna!). There’s a mention of software, but no computers are seen. A National Organ Registry exists — of course it does — and it could pass for an H&R Block office, c. 1955. Most everything else looks low rent and rundown. This gives the movie a vaguely noir look, which adds to its sustained mood of mild, or not-so-mild, menace.

The registry has two employees, Wippett and Timlin. Don McKellar plays Wippett like a less mannered David Strathairn. “Human evolution is the concern that something is going wrong,” he tells Saul and Caprice. “That it’s insurrectional.” Kristen Stewart plays Timlin like a more mannered . . . Kristen Stewart. To emphasize Timlin’s timidity, Stewart keeps swallowing her words and ducking her head. It’s like watching a rabbit pretend to be a vole. At least one person is impressed, though. Saul says to Caprice, “I thought she was rather attractive — in a bureaucratic way.”

“Crimes of the Future” begins with striking oddities— the sight of a beached ocean liner, the sound of a boy munching on a plastic wastebasket — and they accumulate over the course of the movie: bloody gashes as erogenous zones, electric drills as murder weapons, something called “performance surgery,” synthetic toxic candy bars (which look pretty tasty, actually). They’re variations on a fascinating and mighty theme, the biological relationship between the technological and human. “Our bodies were telling us it was time to change,” says the father of the wastebasket muncher. “Our bodies sync up with our industrial technology.” You almost begin to wonder if the many implications of that observation better lend themselves to page than screen. “Crimes of the Future” works better as sort-of treatise than sort-of thriller. It’s a paradoxical thing to say about a filmmaker as intensely visual as Cronenberg, but his ideas are even more shocking than his images.

★★½

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE

Written and directed by David Cronenberg. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart. At Boston theaters, Coolidge Corner, Kendall Square, suburbs. 107 minutes. R (strong disturbing violent content and grisly images, nudity, some language).













