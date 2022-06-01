The sins and cinematic genius of Federico Fellini

Starting June 10, the Harvard Film Archive presents a 10-week-plus program (it ends on Aug. 15), “The Complete Federico Fellini.” All of Fellini’s directorial works, including less-than-feature-length pictures made for European omnibus films, will screen. The series also includes a handful of pictures for which Fellini contributed screenwriting work, such as “Rome: Open City,” the still-searing neorealist work directed by Roberto Rossellini in the direct aftermath of the liberation of Italy in World War II. With movies that are ebullient, imaginative, funny, and moving, it’s an invigorating crash course in why Fellini is still well worth watching.

Upon immediate, and admittedly superficial, examination, Federico Fellini may be the cinematic artist least suited to the contemporary cultural moment. In one of his most famous movies, the Italian director, who died almost 30 years ago at the age of 73, depicted his surrogate, also a film director, presiding over a dream harem. In a later work, he gave free rein to confusion about and resentment of feminism. One could go on at length about the sins of Fellini. Some might consider his considerable influence on Woody Allen to be among them.

He was born to a middle-class family in Rimini, a town on the Adriatic. Besotted by comic strips and fumetti (comics using photo images rather than drawings) in his youth — later in life, he befriended “Terry and the Pirates” creator Milton Caniff and Marvel Cinematic Universe godfather Stan Lee — he started out as a caricaturist. Editorial work led to connections in film and radio. He met his wife, and sometimes muse, Giulietta Masina, when she was the lead voice on a radio show he scripted.

Fellini’s early films as a director were in a neorealist mode but had a buoyancy and antic air that suggested a different direction. His first solo directorial picture, 1952′s “The White Sheik,” was about a young woman who falls in love with a character in a fumetti she obsessively reads. “I Vitelloni,” (the title is slang for slackers) from 1953, is an early example of what Fellini called his “invented nostalgia” mode, chronicling some aimless young men in a seaside town. Aside from being a direct influence on Scorsese’s 1973 “Mean Streets,” its “meet the gang” tracking shot early on inspired the famous Steadicam shot introducing a bunch of wiseguys in Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” (1990).

Brunella Bovo and Alberto Sordi in Fellini’s comedy "The White Sheik." Criterion

Fellini proved his ability to tear out your heart with two towering works: 1954′s “La Strada” and 1957′s “Nights of Cabiria,” moving showcases for the talents of Masina, playing a too-good-hearted waif in the former and a too-optimistic streetwalker in the latter.

Anthony Quinn and Giulietta Masina in her first starring role in her husband’s "La Strada." Harvard Film Archive

The early ‘60s brought two undeniable groundbreakers: 1960′s epic-length “La Dolce Vita” and “8 ½,” both starring Marcello Mastroianni. (One of the nice things about being a film director is that you can hire an actor with matinee-idol looks to play your surrogate; while Fellini was not an objectively unattractive man, Marcello was, well, Marcello.) Set in a Rome perpetually under construction, “La Dolce Vita” chronicles the life of a would-be litterateur-turned-gossip hound, and the attendant decadence and despair of that existence. Even if you’ve never seen it before, you’ll recognize many of the shots — like Godard with films such as “Breathless” and “Contempt,” Fellini’s imagery in the early ‘60s films defined modernity. Mastroianni’s ambivalent cavorting with the ravishing Swedish sex goddess Anita Ekberg at Rome’s Trevi Fountain is a high point of cinematic iconography.

Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg in "La Dolce Vita." Harvard Film Archive

Mastroianni plays another media professional in crisis in “8 ½”: film director Guido, who can get neither his life nor his next project together. Along the way, he snubs many women in his life while ardently pursuing others. The dream sequence in which he presides over that harem ends with him losing control of it. Its “life is a sci-fi carnival” finale continues to influence directors, Wes Anderson the most recent of them.

In “8 ½,” Guido is sometimes referred to as “Snaporaz,” the nickname an in-joke based on an Italian phrase with which Fellini used to tease Mastroianni. And so the beset-by-feminists character played by Mastroianni in “City of Women” — which in truth sends up cluelessly privileged males almost (but definitely not quite) as hard as it does feminists and feminism (or we should say feminists and feminism as Fellini understood them, which seems to be not too deeply) — is called Snaporaz. And when Mastroianni is conjured outside of Fellini’s office window in 1987′s “Intervista,” the director calls Marcello by that name.

Ubiquitous Fellini star Marcello Mastroianni appears as a magician in "Intervista." Janus Films

The follow-up to “8 ½,” 1965′s “Juliet of the Spirits” extended the self-consciousness of “8 ½” in new ways. While the protagonist here, played by Masina, is a woman, she’s still a Fellini stand-in (a lot of the visions here relate to Fellini’s experiences with Jungian analysis). This was Fellini’s first color film, and vivid, sometimes lurid hues would mark his subsequent work. Among the objectors to Fellini’s new direction was Luis Buñuel, the Spanish filmmaking maestro and a surrealist forebear of Fellini: “Up to ‘La Dolce Vita’ Fellini was one of the directors whom I found most interesting. Now he’s always playing the genius,” he told an interviewer in 1968. “I saw ‘Giulietta’; it’s worthless. Neither true nor false surrealism, nothing. Technical trickery, nothing but technical trickery.”

Having earned international arthouse stardom, Fellini had become something of a brand. The features immediately following “Juliet” didn’t just have the director’s name above the title — they had his name in the title. “Fellini: A Director’s Notebook” was a late-′60s made-for-TV picture about his imaginative methodology, and “Fellini Satyricon,” from 1969, was an elaborate and homoerotic envisioning of Petronious’ early A.D. satire — an ancient world prequel to “La Dolce Vita,” perhaps. The most striking picture of this period was “Toby Dammit,” his 45-minute contribution to the Poe-inspired 1968 horror anthology “Spirits of the Dead.” Terence Stamp, with ghastly pallor and spiky hair anticipating punk-rock style by a decade, scowls and sneers his way through a film awards show until the devil — in the form of a little girl with a haunting grin — catches up with him. It’s a garish, shudder-inducing sink to a demonic bottom.

Max Born and Mario Romagnoli in "Satyricon." Park Circus

From his semi-documentary “Roma” on, Fellini’s expressions of alienation became those of an older, and perhaps stodgier, man. In “The Clowns,” he bemoaned that nobody laughs anymore. In “Ginger & Fred,” a valedictory teaming of Mastroianni and Masina, he had a mordant laugh at the televisual world. In the chamber piece “Orchestra Rehearsal,” he cocked a snoot at Italian radicalism. For all that, none of the movies aspired to anything so inconsequential as a “statement.” The politics of “Orchestra Rehearsal” are transparently reactionary, especially in its caricaturing of trade unions, but its conclusion is practically Hegelian/Marxist in its admittedly romanticized attempt at a synthesis of perspectives.

Federico Fellini and Giulietta Masina on the set of "Ginger & Fred." Harvard Film Archive

And then there are late masterpieces “Amacord” and “Intervista” — fond, melancholy, and at times outlandish journeys to different places of the past, where Fellini seemed more and more at home.

In a culture that increasingly demands that art deliver tidy inoffensive life lessons, Fellini’s work is a bracing reminder that life is in fact a (sometimes glorious) mess, one we see and experience in different, often uncomfortable, ways depending on how far along its path we are.

Glenn Kenny is a film critic and the author of “Made Men: The Story of ‘Goodfellas.’”