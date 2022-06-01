‘Slow Horses’ on fast track at Apple TV+

I enjoyed the first season of “Slow Horses,” an Apple TV+ drama series that premiered in April. Gary Oldman is outstanding, in an over-the-top way, as the hard-drinking, sour-tempered, slovenly, blackly comic, and brilliant Jackson Lamb. He’s the contempt-filled leader of a group of demoted, sidelined MI5 agents.

Adapted from the novel by Mick Herron, the six-episode season is taut and takes its spy thriller cues from John le Carré as the crew stumbles into the politically charged kidnapping of an English man of Pakistani descent by far-right extremists. They’re loser investigators — or are they? Watching Oldman go up against Kristin Scott Thomas as an MI5 boss is the kind of treat that more than compensates for some of the little tangles in the plotting.