TV CRITIC'S CORNER

‘Slow Horses’ on fast track at Apple TV+

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated June 1, 2022, 1 hour ago
Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden in “Slow Horses."Apple TV+

I enjoyed the first season of “Slow Horses,” an Apple TV+ drama series that premiered in April. Gary Oldman is outstanding, in an over-the-top way, as the hard-drinking, sour-tempered, slovenly, blackly comic, and brilliant Jackson Lamb. He’s the contempt-filled leader of a group of demoted, sidelined MI5 agents.

Adapted from the novel by Mick Herron, the six-episode season is taut and takes its spy thriller cues from John le Carré as the crew stumbles into the politically charged kidnapping of an English man of Pakistani descent by far-right extremists. They’re loser investigators — or are they? Watching Oldman go up against Kristin Scott Thomas as an MI5 boss is the kind of treat that more than compensates for some of the little tangles in the plotting.

Apparently, Apple TV+ likes the series a lot. It ordered two seasons off the bat, with the second season, based on one of Herron’s other Slough House novels, “Dead Lions,” already filmed and ready to run sometime later this year. Now comes news that Apple TV+ has ordered two more seasons of “Slow Horses,” based on Herron’s “Real Tigers” and “Spook Street.”

Rosalind Eleazar and Dustin Demri-Burns in the Apple TV+ series. Apple TV+

