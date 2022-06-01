Hackers linked to Iran targeted Boston Children’s Hospital, FBI director says

“We got a report from one of our intelligence partners indicating Boston Children’s was about to be targeted, and understanding the urgency of the situation, the cyber squad in our Boston field office raced out to notify the hospital.”

Wray made the remarks at the 6th annual Boston Conference on Cyber Security held at Boston College’s Gasson Hall. He said the hackers tried to penetrate the hospital’s network last summer.

Hackers sponsored by the Iranian government last year attempted to conduct a “despicable” cyber attack against Boston Children’s Hospital, but the FBI acted quickly to help the hospital thwart the planned intrusion, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said Wednesday.

Wray said the FBI provided the hospital with information it needed “to stop the danger right away” and mitigate the threat.

“Quick actions by everyone involved, especially at the hospital, protected both the network and the sick kids” depending on the hospital for treatment, Wray said. “It’s a great example of why we deploy in the field the way we do.”

He said hospitals and other sectors now have many threats to contend with.

“Now, unfortunately, hospitals these days and a lot of other providers of critical infrastructure have even more to worry about than Iranian government hackers,” Wray said. “If malicious cyber actors are going to purposefully cause destruction, or hold data and systems for ransom, they tend to hit us somewhere that’s really going to hurt. And that’s why we’ve increasingly seen cyber criminals using ransomware against US critical infrastructure sectors.”

The bureau also provided a written primer on the Children’s case, which said that over a 10-day period last summer, agents from the FBI Boston division met with hospital representatives to offer assistance and address any concerns stemming from the attempted hack.

In addition, the primer said, the FBI coordinated the collection and analysis of relevant digital evidence the hospital provided, to bolster efforts to “neutralize” the hackers’ plot.

And it wasn’t the first time hackers targeted the hospital, Wray said.

“The FBI Boston field office had worked with Children’s on a series of attacks back in 2014,” he said. “Those attacks [stemmed] from a misguided online protest. And we had worked with Children’s all the way through our investigation, which led to a conviction and sentencing of the hacker in 2019. So Children’s and our Boston office already knew each other well, before that attack from Iran. And that made a difference.”

He encouraged companies targeted by hackers to contact the FBI.

“The more quickly we get involved, the more we can do to help,” Wray said.

He also discussed threats coming out of Russia and China and said malicious cyber actors will continue targeting networks

“That includes cyber criminals holding data for ransom, and nation-states like China stealing defense and industrial secrets,” Wray said. “And lately that’s included Russia trying to influence what happens in the ground war they started over in Ukraine, by threatening attacks against the west in cyber space.”

But the Russian activity isn’t new, Wray continued.

“In 2017, the Russian military used ... malware to hit Ukrainian critical infrastructure back then,” he said. “That attack was supposed to look like a criminal heist, but it was actually designed to destroy any system it infected. They targeted Ukraine but ended up also hitting systems throughout Europe, plus the US and Australia and even some systems within their own borders. They shut down a huge chunk of global logistics, and that reckless attack ended up causing more than $10 billion - that’s with a ‘b’- one of the most damaging cyber attacks in the history of cyber attacks. And it spread worldwide before anyone knew to do anything.”

