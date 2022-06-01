Hospitality workers rally against potential sale of Hynes Convention Center

“I think it plays an incredible and important role in the city,” Flynn said of the Hynes, “and I don’t want to see the workers that come here every day and work in our hotels lose their jobs.”

Calling for the state to save the Hynes, hundreds of hospitality workers — including those employed there and at nearby hotels — gathered outside the building on Boylston Street Wednesday to protest the potential sale, which would result in a major development of the prime site. They were joined by Boston City Council President Ed Flynn, who said in an interview that he opposed the sale.

With the Baker administration poised to sell the state-owned Hynes Convention Center , workers that support the Back Bay’s hospitality economy worry that it will cost the neighborhood thousands of jobs.

Demonstrators said they want the state to ensure any new development contains meeting spaces that would continue to support the hospitality cluster in the Back Bay. Hotels, restaurants, and retail stores have long benefitted from the business of people attending conferences and events at the Hynes.

Get Innovation Beat

Governor Charlie Baker first proposed a plan to sell the Hynes in late 2019, but the effort was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The administration is now looking to re-start the process of selling the facility, just as conferences and conventions are starting to return to the city on a more regular basis.

“That’s like a slap in the face, for me, my coworkers, everybody, that we have to face this again,” said Toula Saviddis, 58, a banquet bartender at the Sheraton Boston who now worries about her retirement plan. “We feel instability.”

The demonstration was organized by Unite Here Local 26, which represents about 200 food and beverage workers at the Hynes, as well as several thousand others who work at Back Bay hotels.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com.