Sun Life Financial buys DentaQuest

Canadian life insurer Sun Life Financial has completed its purchase of Boston-based dental insurer DentaQuest, in the second largest acquisition in Sun Life’s history. Sun Life initially announced its $2.5 billion deal to buy DentaQuest in October from the nonprofit CareQuest Institute for Oral Health and private equity firm Centerbridge Partners. DentaQuest employs about 2,400 people, including about 460 based out of the Boston headquarters, bringing Sun Life’s total employment in the United States to 7,800. The deal more than doubles Sun Life’s total US employee benefits revenue, increasing it to more than $7 billion a year, and helps bolster its position as a provider of benefits for government-subsidized insurance programs in particular. Sun Life has a major US office in Wellesley, while its corporate headquarters is in Toronto. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

LIFE SCIENCES

Diversity still hard to come by in life science classes

Efforts to diversify the life sciences sector in Massachusetts don’t appear to be gaining much traction in the college classroom, at least according to a new survey done on behalf of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation. The percentage of life science degree graduates who identify as Black or African American, Hispanic, or Latino, and Asian essentially remained stagnant from 2015 to 2020. The percentage of life science graduates who are Black was 5 percent in 2015, and 6 percent in 2020. For Latinos, it was 7 percent in 2015, and 9 percent in 2020. Asians represented 16 percent of the state’s life science graduates in both years. A significantly lower share of the state’s life science graduates were Latino in 2020 compared to the national average of 15 percent. And the percentages were also much lower than the overall population levels in Massachusetts for Blacks (9 percent) and Latinos (12 percent). — JON CHESTO

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

NONPROFITS

GreenLight Fund raises millions

Boston-based GreenLight Fund raised $15 million from over 50 philanthropic investors ranging from the NFL to Bank of America, the national nonprofit announced Wednesday. GreenLight, which invests in community-focused organizations to address local challenges in Boston and 10 other US cities, raised the money under its American New Cities Fund II. The investment will help the nonprofit expand outreach to four new cities and strengthen support in existing sites. “As we partner with communities to dismantle deep-rooted racial and economic disparities, the American New Cities Fund II is making it possible for us to leverage learnings across our sites to improve and grow, strengthen our national infrastructure and measurement capabilities, and deepen and broaden the impact we’re able to have in each of our local communities,” said GreenLight cofounder and CEO Margaret Hall in a press release. GreenLight was founded in 2004 by Hall and venture capitalist John Simon. Last year, Bain Capital invested $4 million in the nonprofit, the largest corporate gift in GreenLight’s history. Bain was also an investor in the most recent round of funding, along with Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, and individuals like TripAdvisor’s Stephen Kaufer. The $15 million is expected to reach over one million individuals through programs addressing issues like food insecurity and community safety, the press release said. — ANNIE PROBERT

Advertisement

MARKETS

Citigroup says more market turmoil to come

After a difficult first five months of 2022, the pain may not be over yet for global equity markets, according to Citigroup strategists. The prospect of downward revisions to earnings estimates is the latest headwind to face stock investors, already rattled by runaway inflation and the potential impact of central bank tightening aimed at controlling it, the strategists led by Jamie Fahy wrote in a note. With quantitative tightening yet to hit full stride, negative economic data and profit revisions will bring increased realized volatility, “much lower” expected returns, and “most ominously, much larger left-tail risk” for stocks, they wrote, adding: “We are sellers of rallies rather than buyers of dips.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Traveling on the cheap this summer

Travelers in Germany will be able to crisscross the country for under $10 a month this summer as part of a government program intended to help combat rampant inflation, high fuel prices, and climate change. The hitch: the new “9-euro-tickets” that went on sale Wednesday only apply to local and public transportation, so getting from the Baltic Sea to the Black Forest will take a while. Germans have already snapped up more than 7 million of the tickets, the association representing Germany’s byzantine patchwork of regional transportation companies, VDV, said this week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOFTWARE

Salesforce hikes forecast for year

Salesforce Inc. raised its annual profit forecast, signaling that demand for business software is holding up in the face of macroeconomic instability. Fiscal-year earnings, excluding some items, will be $4.74 to $4.76 a share, an increase of 12 cents a share from the company’s previous forecast. Revenue will be as much as $31.8 billion, San Francisco-based Salesforce said Tuesday in a statement. Salesforce, the leader in cloud-based customer management software, maintained hiring and high revenue growth through the pandemic, and expanded its products for business productivity with the $27.7 billion purchase of the messaging platform Slack. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

BANKING

BNP woos NYC employees back with baristas, bike room

BNP Paribas is overhauling its New York City regional headquarters to appeal to workers in a post-pandemic era. The bank’s name has been unveiled on the tower at 787 Seventh Ave., previously known as the Axa Equitable Center, according to a statement Wednesday. Paris-based BNP’s redesigned offices include new trading floors with curved monitors, sit-and-stand desks, more lighting, and higher ceilings. Workers will also have access to baristas, a bike room, and flexible working options, from fixed seating to booths, closed pods, and farmhouse-style tables. The bank is among finance companies that are focused on bringing employees back to their Manhattan offices. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

All Buick models to be electric by 2030

General Motors will make all of its Buick models electric by 2030 in a move to remake the brand in the United States. The overhaul will start with an electric crossover SUV in 2024 that Buick said will offer some luxury amenities and a new styling theme while being priced beneath GM’s Cadillac EVs. It’s a play to draw new buyers into the brand with a value proposition because most plug-in models sell for well above the $45,000 average price of a new vehicle. — BLOOMBERG NEWS