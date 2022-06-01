Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through May 24) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A white-winged dove was at Putnam Farm Conservation Area in Orleans.
It’s kite season on Cape Cod. A swallow-tailed kite and 2 Mississippi kites were photographed over Truro, a birder in Mashpee photographed both a swallow-tailed and a Mississippi kite over her house, and yet another birder noted two Mississippi kites over Eastham.
Other uncommon but expected spring migrants including common nighthawk, Philadelphia vireo, summer tanager, and yellow-bellied flycatcher were reported multiple places.
A trip to Monomoy NWR produced 2 blue-winged teal, 4 Northern shovelers, 2 Northern pintails, a ruddy duck, a common gallinule, a red knot, and a lesser black-backed gull.
Advertisement
Among the 110 species reported from the Beech Forest in Provincetown were an adult red-headed woodpecker, a sora, 2 black vultures, a summer tanager, a Philadelphia vireo, a yellow-throated warbler, and 23 other species of warbler.
Other sightings around the Cape included the annual chuck-will’s-widows and blue grosbeaks continuing in Falmouth, single worm-eating warblers in Mashpee and Falmouth, a cerulean warbler and 2 seaside sparrows in Sandwich, a black skimmer and a Kentucky warbler in Mashpee, a little blue heron in West Harwich, a Wilson’s phalarope in Chatham, a tricolored heron in North Truro, a Caspian tern and 8 American pipits at Race Point in Provincetown, and 2 Wilson’s storm-petrels and a red-necked phalarope at Stellwagen Bank.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.