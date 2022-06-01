Bird sightings on Cape Cod

It’s kite season on Cape Cod. A swallow-tailed kite and 2 Mississippi kites were photographed over Truro, a birder in Mashpee photographed both a swallow-tailed and a Mississippi kite over her house, and yet another birder noted two Mississippi kites over Eastham.

Recent sightings (through May 24) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Other uncommon but expected spring migrants including common nighthawk, Philadelphia vireo, summer tanager, and yellow-bellied flycatcher were reported multiple places.

A trip to Monomoy NWR produced 2 blue-winged teal, 4 Northern shovelers, 2 Northern pintails, a ruddy duck, a common gallinule, a red knot, and a lesser black-backed gull.

Among the 110 species reported from the Beech Forest in Provincetown were an adult red-headed woodpecker, a sora, 2 black vultures, a summer tanager, a Philadelphia vireo, a yellow-throated warbler, and 23 other species of warbler.

Other sightings around the Cape included the annual chuck-will’s-widows and blue grosbeaks continuing in Falmouth, single worm-eating warblers in Mashpee and Falmouth, a cerulean warbler and 2 seaside sparrows in Sandwich, a black skimmer and a Kentucky warbler in Mashpee, a little blue heron in West Harwich, a Wilson’s phalarope in Chatham, a tricolored heron in North Truro, a Caspian tern and 8 American pipits at Race Point in Provincetown, and 2 Wilson’s storm-petrels and a red-necked phalarope at Stellwagen Bank.